Armed robber takes cash from Point Loma Shell station

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A man robbed a Shell gas station in Point Loma Heights at gunpoint early Monday before fleeing the area on foot, police said.

The robbery happened shortly before 12:40 a.m. at the station in the 4200 block of West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. Police say the suspect entered and grabbed a drink before producing a black handgun and pointing it at the clerk.

The suspect demanded money and the clerk complied, Buttle said, taking an undetermined amount from the register and then leaving the store headed eastbound.

Ukrainian refugee reunited with dog in San Diego

The clerk was not injured in the exchange.

Officers described the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing 5-foot-8 with an average build. According to Buttle, he was wearing a black beanie and a gray hoodie. No further information was provided.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

