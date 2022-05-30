ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tony Vitello describes what 2022 Tennessee championship team means to him

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkWbB_0fukIZFH00

No. 1 Tennessee (53-7, 25-5 SEC) defeated Florida, 8-5, Sunday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game.

The Vols also won the regular season SEC championship and have been ranked No. 1 nationally in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll since March 28.

Following the Vols’ win against Florida, fifth-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello described what this year’s team means to him.

“It’s my life,” Vitello said. “My family is here. My parents, God love them, they’re probably like, when are you going to spend some time with me? There’s a lot of requirements as it relates to maybe taking them to work out or do scouting report stuff. Compared to our support staff, I don’t do nearly as much, but it’s a full-time job. During the spring, it’s literally your livelihood.

“They are unique. I think the way they go about it, it’s a really tight group. If there’s a team that played here, again, I kind of started with it at this point, they all love each other, including Florida’s roster, I’m looking at some names, and they’re all going to play with passion. It’s to what extent are you willing to do it throughout the good and bad and then how determined are you going to be to kind of hold on to that. I’ve seen programs and maybe even been part of teams where it kind of vanishes as time goes on, but this deal seems to be gaining strength.”

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Toughest Regular Season Games of 2022

Alabama football is gearing up for its 2022 revenge tour, and it will have plenty of obstacles to overcome along the way. Few Alabama football fans would disagree that this is a championship-or-bust season, but national championships don’t come easy. The Crimson Tide’s closest competition in the current landscape...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Rival Coach Makes Opinion On Nick Saban Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has received a lot of criticism over the past two weeks because of his comments about Texas A&M and the current landscape of college football. Florida head coach Billy Napier, however, didn't fall into the trap. Instead, he revealed his very positive opinion of Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
95.3 The Bear

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin, Tennessee, is one of the major cities in the Nashville metropolitan area and Middle Tennessee. About 80,000 people consider Franklin home. The median household income is $98,231, and the median home value exceeds $412,400. One of the richest people in Franklin, Tennessee, is Jon Yarbrough. His net worth exceeds $3.1 billion, making him the richest person in Franklin, Tennessee.
FRANKLIN, TN
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Washington Examiner

Transgender female athletes have physical advantage, doctors confirm

Transgender female athletes have a physical advantage over their biological female opponents despite taking testosterone suppressants, doctors confirmed. A Mayo Clinic doctor, an international physiologist, and a Harvard University evolutionary biologist told the New York Times that University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas’s performance this past season showed there “are dramatic differences in performances” between transgender females and biological females.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Sec#The Usa Today Sports
On3.com

Kenny Payne confirms he did NOT win those games

The Louisville fanbase has been injected with optimism this offseason following the addition of Kenny Payne as their next head basketball coach. Never quiet for long, Cards fans quickly returned to typical obnoxious form. The new rallying cry is simple: “Kenny Payne won those games!”. The source of that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Urban Meyer Landing Spot Floated: Fans React

An interesting Urban Meyer landing spot is floating around on social media today. Meyer is currently out of coaching. He was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last year after a disastrous first season in the NFL. However, he's still one of the best college coaches in recent memory. There's always...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels still hold top spot in latest ESPN Top 25 rankings

The transfer portal is still an active one here in the Summer as teams look to make additions for their 2022-23 college basketball season. For the UNC basketball program, they had a few departures to the portal but have yet to land a player after Matthew Mayer opted to go to Illinois. Despite that, UNC still returns four of their five starters from a year ago and that’s good enough for a few publications to rank the Tar Heels as the No. 1 team going into next season. ESPN dropped their updated way too early top 25 for next season and while...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska Mentioned For Top 2023 Recruit Who Decommitted

Nebraska has been linked to a four-star wide receiver recruit in the 2023 class. Omarion Miller announced his intention to de-commit from LSU on Monday after being committed to the program for nine years. Miller still holds an offer from Nebraska and it could be due to the program's new...
NEBRASKA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Tennessee Congressional Candidate Odessa Kelly Wants to Stand Up For the South

Odessa Kelly is the political archetype of the happy warrior. The social justice advocate, community leader, and East Nashville native is running her rookie campaign against Trump-aligned incumbent Mark Green for Tennessee’s redrawn seventh congressional district, another in a recent spate of gerrymandered districts that has opened the once-fortified Democratic city to Republican conquest. Despite this, Kelly remains undeterred, even ebullient, in her fight for Nashville’s minority and working-class communities.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: Coaches Seating Chart At SEC Meetings Going Viral

The SEC Meetings are set to take place this week down in Florida and there's a lot of intrigue going into them. There's the potential for the inner-conference College Football Playoff idea to be talked about, as well as the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud. The latter took the sports world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy