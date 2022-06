Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is batting leadoff against left-hander Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Castro was the No. 6 batter in Monday's series opener and he went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI. This is his first time in the leadoff spot this season, and with Robbie Grossman (neck) on the injured list, Castro could earn more opportunities at the top of the order. Harold Castro, who led off for Detroit in the series opener, is out of the lineup for Game 1.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO