Milton, VT

Vermont State Parks open for the season

WCAX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA garage is damaged after an overnight fire in Milton. A Brattleboro home is destroyed...

www.wcax.com

vermontbiz.com

Vermont county forester named regional forester of the year

Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, was presented in May with the Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year Award by the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance(link is external). The regional award is given annually to a forester from one of the 20 states served by the alliance for outstanding work to advance forest stewardship on private lands.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont State Police prepares to move into new Berlin Barracks

Vermont Business Magazine Troopers who cover central Vermont will move late this week from Middlesex into a new barracks in Berlin, the first new Vermont State Police field station since Westminster opened in 2016. Housed in a completely remodeled building that served for years as the Mid-State Library, the new...
VERMONT STATE
matadornetwork.com

5 Scenic Backroads To Explore in Vermont This Summer

Forget the interstate. The backroads of Vermont offer travelers 360º views, centuries-old history, and a beautiful way to slow down. In valleys flanked by Green Mountain summits, dirt lanes wind past meadows lit by fireflies on summer evenings. Two-lane roads link country stores to village centers where white-steepled churches preside.
VERMONT STATE
heneyrealtors.com

5 Best Things About Living In Vermont

Vermont is a great place to live! Every community has its own personality and unique qualities, but every community is connected by the beautiful landscape from the Green Mountain range meandering the length of the state from the south to the north. Heney Realtors has been serving central Vermont since 1956. Our agents look forward to helping you find your very own town to call home and welcoming you as a new neighbor in our lovely state. We love the food, the arts, and the great outdoors. We think you will too. Here are five of the best things about living in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Scott signs bill limiting coyote hunting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Wednesday signed two hunting-related bills into law. S.281 says a hunter can’t go after a coyote with a dog unless they have a permit from the Fish & Wildlife commissioner. There will only be 100 permits annually. Hunters also need a courtesy permission card to let their dogs loose on private land.
mynbc5.com

Vermont enters second year of spongy moth outbreak

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Across western Vermont, spongy moths have been covering trees and homes for the past few weeks. "It's like if you go outside and it's a caterpillar apocalypse," said Erin Torres, a Colchester resident. This spring was not easy for Torres, fighting an invasion of spongy...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
97.5 WOKQ

These Are the Silliest Street Names in New Hampshire

Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on those...
POLITICS
WCAX

UVM offering free courses to Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is using $1 million in state funding to offer free courses to Vermonters. Those classes focus on growing sectors that need workers. This is the second year of the program. UVM says previous funds got results, with businesses expanding and people furthering their careers.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont high school student breaks tightrope world record

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official, a Vermont high school student breaks a world record. A few weeks ago, Ariana Wunderle, a Bellows Falls student attempted the longest tightrope walk in high heels -- four-inch heels to be exact. It’s now official. the Guinness World Records says that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermonters concerned with rising home heating costs

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott signs two bills related to hunting in Vermont. DCF calls on LGBTQ+ families to foster amid shortage. Families in the LGBTQ+ community are being called upon to help during a shortage of foster homes in Vermont. Feds say oil deal woes led to murder of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Construction worker accused of setting White River Junction fire

June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs, many people are actually thinking about the price to stay warm this winter. On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott signs two bills related to hunting in Vermont. DCF calls on LGBTQ+ families to foster...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Gov. Scott signs bills related to hunting in Vermont

June is a month you’re probably thinking about your air condition, but with high heating costs, many people are actually thinking about the price to stay warm this winter. A construction worker is in jail after being accused of setting a fire that ruined homes and killed a cat.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Campaign Countdown: Louis Meyers and Sianay Chase Clifford

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are four Democrats facing off in the August primary for Vermont’s lone U.S. House seat. State Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint and Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and have garnered the bulk of support and endorsements. In our Campaign Countdown, Calvin Cutler spoke with the other two Democratic candidates -- former congressional staffer Sianay Chase Clifford, and Rutland physician Louis Meyers.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. communities honor fallen through song

There’s a tasty snack that’s “oat of this world” in the town of Glover. After a multi-year hiatus, the return of the Vermont City Marathon Saturday brought thousands of people to the Queen City. Pandemic, low-pay driving forces behind Vt. Statehouse exodus. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WCAX

Memorial Day weighs heavy for Vt. Gold Star dad

Whether it’s on a front porch, or at a memorial service, people across the country and here at home are remembering the fallen through music. After a multi-year hiatus, the return of the Vermont City Marathon Saturday brought thousands of people to the Queen City. Pandemic, low-pay driving forces...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Emerging Ag Leader discusses future of farming

A black bear wandered into Albany, climbed a tree several blocks from the state Capitol and rested on branches about 30 feet up Tuesday before workers tranquilized the animal and prepared to return it to the woods. A man is in the hospital with stab wounds after police were told...
BENNINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fletcher Free Library shares May book picks

A look at several Vermont bills signed into law Tuesday. Lawmakers highlight past two years of accomplishments. Reflecting on a legislative biennium like none we’ve seen before. Vermont high school student breaks world record. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont high school student breaks world record. Attempted break-in, police find...
VERMONT STATE
vermont.gov

Be on the Alert for Spotted Lanternfly in Vermont

June 1, 2022 | Montpelier VT – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. This is due to the risk of egg masses being accidentally brought in on shipments of nursery stock imported from other states that may have an established spotted lanternfly (SLF) infestation. This invasive bug is not yet known to have established a breeding population in Vermont. The Agency educates the nursery industry about the threat and actions that it can take to keep the invasive pest out of Vermont.
VERMONT STATE

