Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Itasca; Koochiching The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northern Cass County in north central Minnesota Southwestern Koochiching County in north central Minnesota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 602 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lavinia, to near Leech Lake, to Hackensack, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Walker, Deer River, Hackensack, Northome, Bena, Federal Dam, Squaw Lake, Mizpah, Boy River, Alvwood, Oslund, Leech Lake, Inger, Gemmell, Ball Club, Lake Winnibigoshish, Spring Lake, Cass Lake, Wilkinson, and Bowstring. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

