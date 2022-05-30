ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin eyes political prize in rubble of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

By Conor Humphries
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoLjj_0fukHefp00
A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko/File Photo

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - The capture of a sleepy Soviet-era factory town in Ukraine's industrial heartland has become the focus of Russia's invasion as President Vladimir Putin seeks to rebuild momentum after a failed attempt to take the capital Kyiv. read more

If Russia can capture Sievierodonetsk, and its smaller twin Lysychansk on the higher west bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, it will hold all of Luhansk, the first of the two Donbas provinces that Putin has placed at the heart of his campaign.

The city, much of it reduced to rubble by months of attacks culminating in two weeks of intense bombardment, offers little strategic gain beyond its rail and road connections, security experts say.

But it has symbolic value as the administrative centre of the part of Luhansk that remained under Ukrainian control when Russian-backed separatists seized the rest in 2014.

"The capture of Sievierodonetsk and reaching the boundaries of Luhansk region would be more important for the leadership of Russia from a political point of view ... as a victory and achievement of their military and political goals," said Ukrainian military analyst Kostyantyn Mashovets.

"In military terms, of course it will make the situation worse for us, but it won't be crucial."

Sievierodonetsk was founded in 1934, during Josef Stalin's second Soviet five-year plan, as a suburb of Lysychansk to house workers from a chemical and fertiliser factory, which survives to the present as the Azot (Nitrogen) plant.

For most of its history it has been a typical Soviet provincial town. Streets of identical high-rise apartments were interspersed with parks and wide, tree-lined streets, while residents picnicked beside the Siverskyi Donets river and in forests nearby.

When separatists seized around one-third of Luhansk province, including the capital of the same name, Sievierodonetsk became the administrative centre of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region.

It also became a hub for both the Ukrainian military and for aid organisations operating in the area. Many soldiers spent their down time in the city when they were rotated from the front, before the invasion brought the conflict closer.

From a peak of around 110,000 people a decade ago, fewer than 15,000 remain in the town now, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said last week.

He said the shelling of recent weeks had damaged 90% of the buildings in Sievierodonetsk and all of its critical infrastructure. He said 60% of its housing would have to be rebuilt.

For now, the last remaining access and evacuation route, leading southwest towards the town of Bakhmut, remains open under Ukrainian control - albeit pitted by shell-craters after several Russian attempts to seize it and cut off the twin towns.

"It's my city, it's my home ... I'm not going anywhere," the self-appointed head of a bomb shelter who identified herself as Tetiana told the Ukrayinska Pravda news outlet.

"There are still walls in my apartment," she said. "I won't have anything - but I will survive."

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kremlin#Kyiv#Soviet#Lysychansk#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy