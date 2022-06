SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Cabrillo National Monument announcement will be open until sunset during the summer weekends, according to the National Park Service. NPS said the park will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Sept. 4, Labor Day weekend. The tidepools will remain open until 30 minutes before sunset. The extended hours will allow visitors to enjoy the view of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego during the sunset.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO