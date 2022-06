Wilburn John “Sonny” Duplantis Jr., 80, of Lake Charles went to meet his Lord on May 28, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. in his residence. Sonny was born to Virginia and Wilburn John Duplantis Sr. on Oct. 7, 1941, in New Orleans, La., where he spent much of his life. He was a graduate of Acadia Baptist in Eunice, La., and furthered his education at Tulane University. He then served in the Army where he went to Officer Candidate School becoming a Captain. He retired from All State Insurance and worked in the seafood industry for several years. Sonny also refereed basketball for many years. He was a member of Sale Street Baptist where he met and married his wife, Sandra. He loved teasing people and would greet everyone young and old before the church services. After Sandra’s retirement they joined Trinity Baptist Church in 2014.

