While the only time that carbonation may come to mind when thinking about pizza is in regards to sipping a seltzer alongside dinner, the future of pizza may actually be carbonation-focused. The beloved food is a staple that is relied on for sustenance, flavor, and familiarity. A hard-to-forget comfort food, the dish is a cultural and gastronomical favorite and people eat pizza around the world. The popular food item may be receiving a high-tech, advanced upgrade that will use a process similar to carbonation instead of relying on yeast to rise the dough.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO