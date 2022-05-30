What's next for the 'Metaverse'?

Salesforce (CRM) guidance was not light. If you factor in the severe increase in the dollar in such a short time, which the analysts didn't do, you would see it was a monster quarter. There are buyers for Slack and buyers for Tableau for accountability. Typical new client is Formula One, whose CEO Stefano Domenicali used to run Lamborghini. Just a very good big growth quarter in all areas. Barclays raises price target to $218 from $208. A bunch of joyous price target decreases though because numbers were too high and didn't reflect current valuations.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO