Dallas, TX

Suspect chains ATM to truck and drags away from store

By Natalie Eyster
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Police are looking for the suspect that robbed a checks cashing service store early Monday morning. The incident happened around...

Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Three incidents of aggravated robbery reported in Mesquite in 48-hour period

Three incidents of aggravated robbery took place within the Mesquite city limits over the past week, according to community crime map information. The three incidents took place within a 48-hour period on May 25 and 26. The first incident of aggravated robbery occurred at 3 p.m. May 25 on the 2700 block of North Mesquite Drive. The first of two aggravated robbery reports on May 26 was taken at 11:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of Americana Lane, followed by a second report at 8 p.m. on the 18900 block of IH in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
Plano police officers respond to rash of aggravated assaults in parking lots

Plano police officers responded to five reports of aggravated assaults since May 23 according to community crime map information. The first aggravated assault report took place at 11:38 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot on the 6200 block of southbound Dallas Parkway. The second aggravated assault occurred at 9...
PLANO, TX
Plano officer arrested in Wylie on family violence charge

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wylie have confirmed that an officer with the Plano Police Department was arrested in their city after a domestic disturbance.It was around 4:30 p.m. on May 22 when officers in Wylie were sent to the 800 block of Ann Drive. The person who contacted police said she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, and it had become physical.Once at the scene, and after speaking with both parties, investigators said officers determined that Zachary Petty, 30, committed the offense of assault bodily injury family violence. Petty, a Wylie resident, was arrested and booked into jail at the Wylie Public Safety Building. After further investigation into the case, on May 25 officials also obtained an arrest warrant for Petty for continuous violence against the family. After the second charge Petty turned himself in and has since been released on bond.There has been no information from Plano police confirming Petty's employment or current status with the department.Wylie police say the domestic abuse case remains under investigation.
WYLIE, TX
Fort Worth neighborhood fights back against crime

FORT WORTH, Texas — Homeowners in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood are hoping to get the attention of police and said they just want to feel safe at home. Lavelle Hines moved into the Southgate area about a year ago. He immediately started introducing himself to neighbors, especially those with young people who like to play basketball outside his home with his sons.
FORT WORTH, TX
Trackdown: Help find Wayne Williams' killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope someone can help find the men who shot and drove over a man after stealing his car. The carjacking was caught on camera. The dead man, Wayne Williams, lived in that car with his pitbull, Bedo, and had just gotten...
DALLAS, TX
'Just leave our carts': Custom catering carts stolen from The Tamale Company in Oak Cliff

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Like so many small businesses crippled by COVID-19, The Tamale Company was forced to pivot during the pandemic if they wanted to keep making money. The company, which was launched in 2008, started selling small batches of tamales at local markets and catering small events. After a few years, the team started doing large weddings and corporate events.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
65-year-old man dies after being shot in face, Dallas Police say

DALLAS — Investigators are trying to figure out how a man was left dead on the side of the road, according to the Dallas Police Department. On Tuesday just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a health and welfare call on Eastridge Drive. This is between Skillman Street and Park Lane in Northeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge, officials say

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend on suspicion on driving while intoxicated. Dallas police said senior corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested by the McKinney Police Department on Monday and was taken to the Collin County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
3 Women Shot at Dallas Hair Salon, Gunman At-Large – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The search is underway for a person who entered a Northwest Dallas hair salon Wednesday afternoon and shot three girls. Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell stated a person stopped his car at about 2:22 p.m. on the 2200 block of Royal Lane, walked throughout the buying heart car parking zone and entered the Hair World Salon.
DALLAS, TX

