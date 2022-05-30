ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Weather brings a wet Memorial Day to most of Utah

By Bob Bedore
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qXGl_0fukEJwN00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Happy Memorial Day Utah! It’s a bit of a “good news, bad news” type of thing.

The good news is we’re seeing some significant wet weather coming into Northern Utah. The bad news is we’re getting wet weather on Memorial Day. Hopefully it’s not raining too much on your holiday plans.

There is a low pressure system that has set up shop over Utah during the last few days and with it, we’ve seen a very noticeable drop in temperature and a fair amount of wet weather throughout the weekend. This will continue into Memorial Day as the morning could be very wet. In fact, in the mountains, we’ll see snow and a Winter Warning is in place for the Wasatch Mountains where the snow line could dip to 5,500 feet. This should decrease as the day goes on, but if you’re doing any traveling in the mountains tomorrow, be very careful and make sure to plan ahead.

DEADLY FIRE: Massive apartment fire leaves one dead, two critically injured in Salt Lake City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lejUe_0fukEJwN00

Temperatures will start to look better as the week progresses, but we do have a slight chance of rain on Tuesday morning and another system coming in to give us a chance of rain on Sunday. But, where the northern half of the state has been a good 20 degrees below normal this weekend, we’ll see it rebound up to double digits over average going into next weekend.

In Southern Utah, we’ve seen temperatures drop less than in northern Utah, but it’s still noticeable. We might even see some wet weather hitting the southernmost cities. Another good trend we’ll see are the winds dying down a bit. This will decrease the chances of a Red Flad warning for fire, but please be very careful when recreating outdoors. The dry weather we’ve seen all over the lower half of Utah makes any spark a potential for fire disaster.

MORE: Here’s how to fly the American flag on Memorial Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fErA_0fukEJwN00
END OF AN ERA: 71 Sears stores to close permanently nationwide

Looking back at our weekend, it’s amazing to see the diversity of weather that is within our borders. Utah has always enjoyed four seasons, but this weekend showed us all four in 48 hours.

The takeaway? Cooler and wet for your Memorial Day, but warmer weather is on its way.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Trending warmer with plenty of sunshine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! After a much-needed stretch of wet weather in northern Utah, conditions will begin to calm as low pressure gets replaced with high pressure that will hang out for the second half of the workweek. On Wednesday we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state. In […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Departing clouds mean a lot of sunshine for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It seemed like we were going to be under the cover of clouds forever. But just like guests that have stayed a little too long, it was time for the low-pressure system to move on and clear up our skies again. The new high-pressure system will now hang out […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Unsettled Tuesday with warmer, drier days ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! The Memorial Day weekend brought MUCH need moisture to the Beehive State with the bulk of it being in northern Utah where some spots picked up over 2 inches of precipitation. In the northern Wasatch Back, Liberty picked up over 3.5 inches of precipitation! Meanwhile in the […]
LIBERTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

Which Utah cities received the most rainfall over Memorial Day Weekend?

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues experiencing an unprecedented drought, state officials are constantly hoping Mother Nature will replenish Utah’s water levels. With recent rainfall and snow covering parts of Utah, how much rainfall did cities across the state actually receive? The area that received the most rainfall is Eden with 3.77 inches over the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UTAH CAMPING: Take your trash with you

UTAH (ABC4) – For many Utahns, Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to summer, and that means camping season is in full effect. A handful of camping sites in northern Utah are closed to the public, however, thanks to campers leaving their trash behind. Not only does trash ruin the habitat for many species, but […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

How prepared is Utah for wildfire season?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is more prepared for wildfires this year than it was last year. An ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating measures how prepared a community is for wildfires by looking at fire departments, available water supply, and emergency communications. According to a study by QuoteWizard, Utah ranked 6th as the most prepared state […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah woman shares transition story to increase LGBTQIA+ visibility

Woods Cross, Utah (ABC4) – For many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Utah can often feel like a lonely place. However, June is Pride Month which celebrates that community. During Pride Month, many Utahns are working to make the Beehive State more inclusive for all. From 5,600 flags staked at households across northern Utah to […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Temperature
ABC4

BYU study finds half of Utah residents still water their lawns too much

UTAH (ABC4) – A local BYU professor recently conducted a study that found that half of Utah residents are still watering their lawns too much. His data collected shows that you can still have healthy green lawns with much less water than you think. BYU Civil and Construction Engineering professor Rob Sowby spoke with BYU […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Rockslide prompts road closure at Zion National Park

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials say traffic is currently being rerouted along State Route 9 due to a rockslide. The rockslide happened around 2 p.m. on the Mount Carmel Highway. In a tweet, officials said: “The Road Crew and Law Enforcement are in the process of closing SR9 in the interest […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Fire restrictions instated in 4 Utah counties

UTAH (ABC4) – As drought status throughout the state worsens and precipitation levels continue to drop, Color County Interagency Fire Managers are implementing fire restriction that will go into effect on June 2 at 12:01 a.m. on the Arizona Strip as well as all unincorporated county, state, and federally administrated public lands in the Utah […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wet weather hangs on, but warmer temperatures on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It’s been a Memorial Day to remember across Utah. Temperatures were well under norms for this time of year, we have a lot of rain across northern Utah, large hailstones were seen, and we even have snow back in the mountains thanks to a low-pressure system that decided to stick […]
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Free and fun summer activities in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Free and fun summer activities are taking place all over Utah. ABC4 compiled a list of some of these activities to check out with friends and family over the next few months. City Festivals Many cities host an annual festival where you can check out local bands, vendors, and entertainment. Most cities […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Earthquake reported near Utah, Colorado border

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about […]
MOAB, UT
utah.gov

4,496 boats inspected for quagga mussels during Memorial Day weekend

Salt Lake City — Law enforcement officers and technicians with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other agencies had a busy holiday weekend working to inspect and decontaminate boats across the state. Their efforts focused on preventing the invasive quagga mussels in Lake Powell from spreading to other Utah waterbodies.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Severe weather batters the Midwest, Mexico

(ABC4) – Violent weather is leaving behind widespread damage in the Midwest and Mexico. Multiple tornadoes are touching down in western Minnesota, with the city of Forada taking heavy storm damage, hitting as many as 50 homes. Multiple emergency responders rushed to the scene, but downed trees and power lines are making many roads impassable. […]
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC4

Memorial Day weekend is a fatal start to this year’s 100 Deadliest Days

UTAH (ABC4) – Memorial Day weekend starts the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, and this year, it proved to be a difficult weekend full of speeding, crashes and fatalities. Utah Highway Patrol is urging Utahns to remember to practice safe driving as we continue into the summer. “Going into the 100 Deadliest Days, having a […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy