ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins lose front office assistant to Miami Hurricanes

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiKbF_0fukEDe100

For the Miami Dolphins, continuity has been a key theme this offseason. They’ve kept some of the same coaches despite a change at head coach, and they’ve done their best to keep most of the same players around.

However, it’s tough to keep everyone around.

On Sunday, the Dolphins lost football operations assistant Brandon LeBlanc to the Miami Hurricanes, he announced himself on social media. With the Hurricanes, LeBlanc will serve as the assistant director of football operations.

LeBlanc had been with the Dolphins since June of 2021.

It’s unclear what effect this will have on the Dolphins, but any time there’s an unexpected change, it will take some time to get things back to normal operating procedure.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Was Arrested Monday Morning

Earlier this morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some troubling news. According to a report, a Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. Travis Jonsen, who's competing for a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Miami Hurricanes
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver decommits from LSU

LSU’s 2023 recruiting class suffered a hit on Monday when four-star receiver prospect Omarion Miller announced he was reopening his recruitment. Miller stuck with LSU through the coaching change, and, at one point, he was the only commit LSU had in its 2023 class. He committed when Mickey Joseph was the wide receivers coach. Joseph is now at Nebraska, where Miller plans to visit soon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seahawks second-round pick accidentally sent the team straight to voicemail on draft day

The Seattle Seahawks tried calling second-round pick Kenneth Walker during the NFL Draft, but they kept getting sent to voicemail. The Seattle Seahawks were an intriguing team to follow throughout the 2022 NFL Draft, especially to see if they would take a quarterback. They did not, but they did select nine players in the three-day event. But, one of them gave them a scare.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Buccaneers taking the right steps in recent Ndamukong Suh report

The Buccaneers don’t currently have a need for Ndamukong Suh on their roster at his most recent price, but he would be great on a cheaper deal. The offseason for the Buccaneers and Ndamukong Suh has been one of very little actual substance. Both parties have made it clear that they would like to continue this business relationship for at least one more season, but the deal hasn’t gotten done yet.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

2 Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed a contract for the 2022 season. The good news though is that he reportedly has a couple of suitors. According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are still in on Suh. The Cleveland Browns, however, have "backed off."
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Releasing Wide Receiver On Tuesday

On Monday morning, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested for driving under the influence. It didn't take long for the NFC South franchise to make a decision regarding his future with the organization. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released wide receiver Travis Jonsen, who was charged with a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rival Coach Makes Opinion On Nick Saban Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has received a lot of criticism over the past two weeks because of his comments about Texas A&M and the current landscape of college football. Florida head coach Billy Napier, however, didn't fall into the trap. Instead, he revealed his very positive opinion of Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
160K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy