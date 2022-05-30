Dolphins lose front office assistant to Miami Hurricanes

For the Miami Dolphins, continuity has been a key theme this offseason. They’ve kept some of the same coaches despite a change at head coach, and they’ve done their best to keep most of the same players around.

However, it’s tough to keep everyone around.

On Sunday, the Dolphins lost football operations assistant Brandon LeBlanc to the Miami Hurricanes, he announced himself on social media. With the Hurricanes, LeBlanc will serve as the assistant director of football operations.

LeBlanc had been with the Dolphins since June of 2021.

It’s unclear what effect this will have on the Dolphins, but any time there’s an unexpected change, it will take some time to get things back to normal operating procedure.