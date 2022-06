Montgomery County has a history of grade inflation with policies that make students’ academic records appear better while helping ease student stress. These policies include the 2006 50% rule, allowing 89.5% to be an A, the removal of the semester downtrend rule, and the elimination of final and midterm exams. Although these policies are largely beneficial to students they can have unintended detrimental consequences for students and their future academic careers.

