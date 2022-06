Jim Knowles had no relationship with Ryan Day when he came calling in December. Not even a passing one. All the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator knew about the Buckeye head coach was his “great reputation in the business.” That and the Ohio State brand itself were more than enough for Knowles, a 35-year vet of collegiate coaching, to jump at the opportunity to hold a post at the highest level of the sport.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO