ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman critically wounded in Washington Park shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A woman was shot in the head while driving early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood....

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 3

Related
olive92.com

2 killed, 9 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday. A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side. The 36-year-old was in the front yard of a home about 1:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when someone shot him in the head, Chicago police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot on Little Village sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk early Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:26 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue when a gunman started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 35, fatally shot after leaving Washington Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Washington Park neighborhood. Around 1:17 a.m., the 35-year-old left a residence in the 6200 block of South King Drive where he encountered a person outside, police said. After the two exchanged words, the suspect pulled out a gun...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Washington Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago cop shot in West Englewood while attempting traffic stop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday night while attempting to make a traffic stop on the South Side. She is currently in the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said. The incident unfolded around 5:40 p.m. near 61st and Paulina streets in the city’s West Englewood...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Area One
CBS Chicago

Off-duty Chicago firefighter injured in Oak Lawn gas station shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) --  There's new video and there are new details about who was shot at an Oak Lawn gas station late Tuesday afternoon.It happened at 5:00 at the BP gas station at 111th and Pulaski. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from the gas station with what she has learned. The man injured in Tuesday's shooting is an off-duty Chicago firefighter. He was grazed in the shoulder and is now recovering. Police said they are now looking for three men.They were all wearing what appear to be construction vests when they got out of a dark-colored dodge and began firing at a white Chevy suburban.Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment those shots were fired. The gunman isn't visible, but can the driver of the SUV pumping gas, then reacting to the gunfire. He then runs towards the gas station and then back to his SUV  before driving away. The gas station itself was also hit with glass left shattered from at least three bullets. Police said the suspects then got back into their car, and sped northbound down Pulaski. License plate readers did capture the plates on the car which came back as stolen. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot and killed in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in a car Monday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 25-year-old was inside a car around 12:35 p.m. when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone started shooting in the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman seriously wounded by gunfire inside West Englewood residence

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot while inside a residence early Tuesday morning in West Englewood on the South Side. Chicago police said the pair were inside the residence in the 6300 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 1:09 a.m. when someone fired shots from a nearby alley.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Man wounded in Roosevelt Road shooting

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating an instance of gunfire that broke out just after midnight on Memorial Day near Roosevelt Road and Cuyler Avenue. One person was left with minor injuries. The 34-year-old male victim told police the incident began with an argument with an unknown man at...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

New images from shooting at Maxwell Street Express where one woman was injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details and frightening new video just released of a shooting at a West Pullman restaurant. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports there are clear, new images of that shooter. CBS 2 first reported on the incident back in April, caught on surveillance cameras at a Maxwell Street Express at 11656 S. Halsted St. The side of the restaurant is still boarded up and it's been that way for weeks now after a gunman shot into a Maxwell Street Express.  It was 2:36 a.m. and the inside of the Maxwell Street Express was packed for an...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy and girl shot in front of home on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Two 15-year-olds were shot in the front of a house on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were on the front porch of a residence when an unknown person on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot riding bike near DuSable Harbor

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and wounded while riding her bike Monday night near Chicago's DuSable Harbor. The woman was riding her bicycle just before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Breakwater Access when a person shouted at her, pulled out a gun and fired, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, killed in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy