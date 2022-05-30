ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

O'Connell grad set to hit stage in San Francisco

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Yenson, a graduate of Bishop O’Connell High School, set to perform in the cast of “The Pajama Game” being performed by 42nd Street Moon troupe in San Francisco. The production runs June 2-19. “It’s nerve-wracking to be back doing a musical...

Daily Californian

5 Bay Area street fairs to check out

With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Secret SF

Chase Center To Host Finals Watch Parties Inside The Arena

Dub Nation has been showing up in droves to Thrive City’s lively outdoor watch parties, but there’s a special new screening option available for the finals! Chase Center will now host watch parties inside the arena itself for Game 3 on June 8 and Game 4 on June 10. Deck yourself out in blue and yellow and get ready to cheer on your home team for an epic end to the season.
Eater

Paul Canales’s New Oakland Restaurant Occitania Delivers a Lesson in French Food, Art, and History

Chef Paul Canales is all about the details. Whether it’s getting into the weeds of what ingredients make a classic bouillabaisse, or selecting local artwork for his new Oakland restaurant Occitania, he’s involved on all levels. After years of running the kitchen at East Bay Italian standard Oliveto before branching out to Spanish food at Duende, Canales is now embarking on an exploration of southern French cuisine — and he wants to show diners a side of French food they may not know. “There’ll be some classic things that echo that kind of [French] restaurant,” Canales says. “But the food will be much more wide-ranging than what you see in any French place around here for sure.”
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Silicon Valley

Bay Area city ranked best place to raise a family in the U.S.

Fremont has been named the top city in the United States to raise a family in a study by WalletHub. The study compared metrics in 180 cities in such categories as cost of housing, the quality of local school and healthcare systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation. Fremont was...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Carnaval takes over San Francisco's Mission District with return of parade

SAN FRANCISCO – With dancers wearing two-foot-tall headdresses exploding with red and gold feathers as they move to pounding percussion, the Carnaval Parade brings its celebration of Brazilian, Caribbean, Mexican Aztec, African and a panoply of other cultures in San Francisco's Mission District.The 44th Annual Carnaval San Francisco Grand Parade and Festival took to the streets Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The parade kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 24th and Bryant streets with a procession of 160 colorful lowriders, many rolling on three wheels or bouncing down the street on their hydraulics....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Bay Area Students to Compete in National Spelling Bee

Get out your dictionary -- it's time for the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee and two Bay Area students will be competing. Shradha Racham-Reddy, 12, is a 6th grader in Dublin who enjoys reading and spending time with friends. She also competes in math competitions. Vikrant Chintana-Boina, 13, is...
DUBLIN, CA
Silicon Valley

Elite San Jose private school faces a public challenge — housing

The Harker School boasts of a world-class reputation built over a century, regularly sending graduates to Stanford, Harvard and other elite universities. But the private school in San Jose shares a problem common to its public-school brethren throughout the Bay Area — the lack of affordable housing for teachers.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfarchdiocese.org

Statement from Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone congratulating Bishop Robert W. McElroy on the announcement of his elevation to Cardinal

“Today Pope Francis announced that Bishop Robert W. McElroy will be elevated to Cardinal at the upcoming August 27th consistory. Cardinal-elect McElroy is a native San Franciscan who was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of San Francisco in 1980. He served at several parishes, including St. Cecilia, St. Pius X, and St. Gregory. He was an auxiliary bishop here in the Archdiocese from 2010-2015 before being appointed to lead the Diocese of San Diego where he has served ever since. We send congratulations to Cardinal-elect McElroy.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
