Man shot, killed by officers along US 191 in Safford, Arizona

SAFFORD — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Graham County Sheriff’s Office grants for the FFY 2022. These funds will be used to pay for overtime expenses for special projects as it relates to DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement and other Southeast DUI Task Force events in the amount of $15,000, as well as STEP Enforcement Related Materials and Supplies (Radar) in the amount of $14,395.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO