Safford, AZ

Man shot, killed by officers along US 191 in Safford, Arizona

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAFFORD, AZ — A man was shot and killed by officers Sunday afternoon in the Safford area. DPS says the...

www.abc15.com

Melissa Pratt
2d ago

not a very well written article, the suspect shot at police first which in turn the police returned fire. the police did not just shot him for no reason. The police were called to the scene over man with gun. I live down the street from where this happened

US News and World Report

Arizona DPS: Man Fatally Shot After Opening Fire on Officers

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot at law enforcement officers in southeastern Arizona was shot and killed when officers returned fire. No officers were injured in the incident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Safford, the state Department of Public Safety said in a brief statement.
gilavalleycentral.net

GCSO nets state grants for DUI patrols

SAFFORD — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded the Graham County Sheriff’s Office grants for the FFY 2022. These funds will be used to pay for overtime expenses for special projects as it relates to DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement and other Southeast DUI Task Force events in the amount of $15,000, as well as STEP Enforcement Related Materials and Supplies (Radar) in the amount of $14,395.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

One dead in shootout with police

SAFFORD – Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said a man was killed after firing on local law enforcement officers. The incident occurred at 3:34 p.m. near the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 191. DPS said a Safford Police officer and a DPS officer returned fire on the unidentified...
SAFFORD, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Safford, AZ
Safford, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigate homicide near hotels on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a homicide that took place on Tucson’s southside on Tuesday, May 31. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway. The man’ death was ruled a homicide.
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Jose Fraijo Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on West River Road [Tucson, AZ]

26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died after SUV Collision near North La Canada Drive. According to authorities, a Kia Sport Utility Vehicle was turning left onto River Road when they collided with a Kawasaki motorcycle for reasons unknown. The motorcyclist, identified as 26-year-old Fraijo, was quickly transported to a hospital by paramedics where...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge died after a crash in Tucson involving two bicyclists (Tucson, AZ)

77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge died after a crash in Tucson involving two bicyclists (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge as the elderly woman who died of injuries she sustained following a crash on March 30, 2022 in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal accident involving two bicyclists took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South 2nd Avenue. The investigation reports showed that a green 1997 Dodge Ram truck was heading southbound on 2nd Avenue [...]
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Safford

SAFFORD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot and died after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in Safford on Sunday, May 29. The incident happened at about 3:35 p.m. in the 2300 block of U.S. Route 191. Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Oro Valley Police Issue Stranger Danger Alert

Oro Valley Police are warning about two recent incidents of Stranger Danger and advised parents to talk to their children about ways to stay safe if they are approached by unknown people. OVPD received two reports of suspicious male figures approaching young children in the last week. The most recent...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by a dog on Monday, May 30. Pima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1000 block of West Prospect Lane, where they discovered a family dog had attacked three people. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Arizona DPS investigating report of shots fired

SAFFORD – Safford Police told Gila Valley Central that Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a report of gunshots that occurred Sunday afternoon, near Jensen Hill. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. There has been no statement issued on whether anyone was injured in the incident. Gila Valley...
SAFFORD, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was recently reported missing. Authorities say Savannah Emerson was last seen near Bella Vista and Gantzel and may be trying to fly to Maryland with an unknown man. She was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
kwhi.com

TUCSON MAN ARRESTED MONDAY AFTERNOON

A Tucson man was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:30, Officer Lawrence Garnett responded to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a subject trespassing. After investigation, Gregory Wilson, 35 of Tucson, was located at the residence in violation of a verbal and written criminal trespass warning he was issued on Thursday. Wilson was taken into custody without incident for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in Tucson on Monday, May 30. The Tucson Police Department said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. The woman’s injuries were initially listed as life-threatening but...
TUCSON, AZ

