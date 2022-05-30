Man shot, killed by officers along US 191 in Safford, Arizona
SAFFORD, AZ — A man was shot and killed by officers Sunday afternoon in the Safford area. DPS says the...www.abc15.com
SAFFORD, AZ — A man was shot and killed by officers Sunday afternoon in the Safford area. DPS says the...www.abc15.com
not a very well written article, the suspect shot at police first which in turn the police returned fire. the police did not just shot him for no reason. The police were called to the scene over man with gun. I live down the street from where this happened
Comments / 4