USGS: Earthquake reported in NC on Memorial Day

Looking for outdoor adventure? Put the Catawba County Park System on your bucket list. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and bordered by the Catawba River, Catawba County offers easy access to our region’s natural play spaces: the great outdoors. Residents and visitors alike appreciate the area’s striking scenery and mountainside sunsets, but it’s the ability to truly experience the outdoors that brings people back for more. The Catawba County Park System was designed to help them do both.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO