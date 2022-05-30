ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Oconee County Emergency Services helping local veterans with Memorial Day 5K

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Services is honoring the men and women who lost their lives while servicing in the United State military with the...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Blacksburg PD using new training to better serve community

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate police department is hoping a training their officers recently went through will help them in the community. Officers at the Blacksburg Police Department are now trained to recognize traits of autism and how to approach people with autism. “We want to be there...
BLACKSBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Preschool in Anderson closes doors

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A preschool in Anderson will close its door but the building will continue to serve the community in a new way. South Fant School of Early Education served at-risk children and is the last public school near downtown. Many residents are against the move because...
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
Walhalla, SC
Government
City
Walhalla, SC
Oconee County, SC
Government
FOX Carolina

New transitional home to open for men in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a big step but one that leads to free, home, transformation, and deliverance. Next Steps Today will soon open their fourth transitional home for men. The organization has been operating for less than five years. This is a personal experience that became a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in Greenville, Spartanburg Counties

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power has been restored for customers in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties, according to Laurens Electric. According to the electric company, there were reports of large equipment-related damage of Duke Energy transmission services. They also say there is no fire at a LEC substation. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city closes on more than 72 acres to expand parks

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greer said it closed on 72.1 acres of land in an effort to expand parks for the city. City officials said the goal is to create new passive recreational spaces for residents, expand the trail system, and strengthen the city’s dedication to quality facilities for those living in Greer.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Memorial Field#Homelessness#Veterans
FOX Carolina

Six Mile honors fallen veterans with vigil and ceremony

SIX MILE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six Mile is remembering the fallen this Memorial Day. Semper Fi Barn, a veteran’s retreat, started hanging dog tags in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This vigil started the Saturday before Memorial Day and ended at dusk on Memorial Day.
SIX MILE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County waterparks facing lifeguard shortages

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer, waterparks around the Upstate are opening up for the season. Several waterparks are still looking to fill open positions, facing some staffing shortages. Discovery Island opens on Saturday, and managers say they're still looking for more people...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Social Worker in Child Protective Services. This position investigates reports of child abuse and neglect and provides services to families where needs have been identified. Requires some availability after hours. The starting salary is $45,736.42, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four-year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and/or experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until June 10, 2022. 13-14e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Vietnam vets gather in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is playing host to the 49th Freedom Reunion for Vietnam prisoners of war. “Operation Homecoming was the return of 591 American POWs held by North Vietnam. They experienced some of the most heinous war crimes and treatment.”. POW Reunion has an action pack...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
WYFF4.com

South Carolina park temporarily closes after 2 drownings in 2 days

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — The Upstate park where two people drowned in just two days has been temporarily closed, according to the police chief. Ware Shoals Police Chief Brian Lewis said Irwin Pitts Memorial Park will be closed until further notice. Lewis said the county council will meet Thursday to discuss the safety of the park.
WARE SHOALS, SC
FOX Carolina

Flag retirement ceremony held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a moment filled with emotions, honor and respect. Veterans and community members gathered for to retire flags that have been battered and torn. It’s done by burning the flag and properly burying the ashes. On this day, we remember those who paid...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Dozens charged in massive Spartanburg County drug roundup

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chuck Wright says the 39 new people charged in Spartanburg County’s latest round of drug busts are indicative of a larger problem: meth, heroin, pills, and in particular, fentanyl--running rampant in the Palmetto State and across the country. He urged the public today...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Goat yoga helps veterans

Highlighting what's new in the area including Mod Wash, a new automatic tunnel car wash, homemade ice cream in Asheville, Konnichiwa in downtown Greenville, and Lake Hartwell's new waterpark. |. It's been two years since the pandemic shuttered businesses. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel is taking a look at one Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Soukup Spirit Award

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Greenville County School is honoring the legacy of a teacher who passed away last summer by spreading joy to its students. Carli Soukup, a 5th-grade teacher at Mitchell Road Elementary, is remembered for her compassion, respect for others, and bubbly personality. The “Soukup Spirit...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy