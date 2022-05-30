ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF officers ‘quack the case,’ save baby ducklings

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – When a mother duck’s babies fell through a grate into a drain in Oracle Park Sunday morning, San Francisco police officers quickly quacked the case.

Averting a flap, officers who heard the mother’s frantic quacking around 6:30 a.m. Sunday rescued the ducklings. The babies were apparently walking over a metal grate in the parking lot, fell through the grate into a drain and couldn’t get out, police said.

Officers removed the grate and carefully returned the ducklings to their mother.

Proving conclusively that birds of a feather do indeed flock together, the mother duck then led her children back to the San Francisco Bay, police said on social media.

