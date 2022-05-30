ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Calling 2022: Photos from Day 3 on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage

By Jason Greenough
Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: It’s probably not accurate to say that the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage was the best-kept secret at this year’s Boston Calling, because it was heavily-attended...

Mic’d Up: Bargatze’s raincheck in NoHo, Glowacki makes history at Wilbur

Editor’s Note: As the temps begin to rise and the flowers begin to blossom, the top-tier selection of comedy shows to check out around Boston are also in full bloom as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlight the calendar. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (June 5).
Boston Calling 2022: Photos of Metallica closing out this year’s festival

Editor’s Note: On Saturday, Boston Calling was interrupted by thunder and lightning. On Sunday, the music festival felt the thunder and rode the lightning, as Metallica closed out this year’s edition with a mighty flex of musical fury. Over two hours and 16 songs, opening with “Whiplash” and closing with “Enter Sandman,” the metal icons tore through a career-spanning set to drop an anvil on Boston Calling ’22. Vanyaland’s Jason Greenough was there to capture the action, and his full gallery is above. Scan through it, and recap all our coverage across the weekend. — Michael Marotta.
Chevalier Theatre adds fourth ‘Coming’ of Tom Segura

Third time may be the charm, but a fourth time just means you’re doing it right — at least in the case of Tom Segura. As announced earlier this week, superstar comedian, podcast host, and author Tom Segura has added a fourth show to his stint at Medford’s Chevalier Theatre, with a 9:45 p.m. slot added on November 19. The Massachusetts legion of Segura’s fans have had quite a few chances to check out the “Your Mom’s House” host in action on his “I’m Coming Everywhere” world tour, but judging by the pair of sold-out shows already filling his first night in Medford, the Commonwealth still craves the comedic wrath of Tommy Bunz with a feverish intensity.
