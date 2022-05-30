Boston Calling 2022: Photos from Day 3 on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage

Editor’s Note: As the temps begin to rise and the flowers begin to blossom, the top-tier selection of comedy shows to check out around Boston are also in full bloom as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore highlight the calendar. Live entertainment continues to make its way back into our social lives — mask up! stay safe! — and so we always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy. Enter Mic’d Up, our ongoing weekly series that details the best live comedy shows to consider as you head out and about. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (June 5).

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO