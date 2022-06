Housing starts in Twin Falls are down. A garage door salesman told me he does business with a lot of developers in Twin Falls and Cassia Counties. Builders are starting to see a slump in the market. It’s not to say we’ll see a sudden stop in growth, but the pace is likely to begin to ramp down, even as housing prices begin to drop. The price of lumber has been halved since March! Interest rates are climbing and discouraging some home buyers. The market was also likely in for a correction after running hot for two years.

