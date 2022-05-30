ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Summer-Like Stretch Will Be Followed By New Round Of Storms, Shift In Temperatures

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A summer-like surge of warm air will be followed by a new round of showers and thunderstorms that will lead to another shift in temperatures.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, May 31, with the high expected to hit the 90-degree mark in most areas.

"While it will be hot for many folks by Monday, any record-challenging heat holds off until Tuesday when the core of the warmth shifts overhead," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Ben z.

An unsettled stretch starts on Wednesday, June 1, which will start off partly sunny with more seasonable temperatures, with the high in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected starting in the mid-afternoon Wednesday and continuing through the evening.

Thursday, June 2 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s and a chance for afternoon and evening showers.

Friday, June 3 will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 70s and the chance for showers.

The weekend is expected to get off to a sunny start on Saturday, June 4 with comfortable temperatures.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Memorial Day#Accuweather
CNN

Northeast heat wave to break dozens of records this weekend

(CNN) — Over 35 million people are under a heat advisory this weekend across the Northeast as record temperatures stretch from Virginia to New Hampshire. "If highs reach the mid to upper 90s, this will be record highs for the day and the month!" the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Boston said Friday.
BOSTON, MA
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms Possible From the Midwest to Plains Into the Weekend

Severe thunderstorms could hit parts of the Plains and Midwest into the weekend. Strong wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Scattered severe storms could hit parts of the Midwest and Plains through the weekend on the heels of Thursday's destructive damaging wind event in parts of those regions.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
WWL-AMFM

A chance of rain and humidity return today

The humidity returns with a chance of rain in some areas. “The Memorial Day forecast looks mostly quiet. It will be warm with highs in the upper 80s and slightly higher humidity. The chance for rain is about 30% mainly through the
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
283K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy