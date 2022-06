Game one of the Eastern Conference Final kicks off tonight in New York City as the Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Rangers are coming off of yet another game seven win over the Hurricanes while the Lightning have been resting up after sweeping the Panthers in four games. Who’s going to start the series off strong with a win tonight? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Rangers prediction and pick.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO