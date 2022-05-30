Plenty of heat to start the week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of this evening in WNY. These thunderstorms will have locally heavy downpours that could cause ponding on roadways and poor drainage flooding. Storms will also continue vivid lightning at times and locally gusty winds. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong. Highs today will range from near 80 to the lower 80s.Wednesday night, clouds will hold on. And temperatures will drop significantly. Lows will be in the lower 50s overnight.Tomorrow, once again, clouds will remain a little stubborn. There may be an isolated shower, but much of the day will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s.Temperatures will range from near 70 to the lower 70s for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Stay up to date on our forecast with the 13WHAM Weather App.Search here to download the app for your smart device.
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The heat will continue to build today. High temperatures this afternoon will be a little bit higher than those we experienced yesterday. Highs this afternoon will be near 90 degrees. Our record high temperature for the day is 91 degrees. We've hit 91 degrees on three different occasions, in three different centuries, in 1895, 1944, and 2011. We'll come close to that number again today.
ROCHESTER, NY - Heat and humidity have packed a punch across the northeast this Memorial Day. High temperatures have topped out in the upper 80s across the area, and the heat will continue into Tuesday. Rochester's record high temperature on Tuesday is 91 degrees, set back in 1944. There is a chance that we could tie or break that record. Humid conditions stick around through Wednesday afternoon, when we will begin to transition back to cooler and more comfortable weather.
Perfect weather on Sunday will carry over into Monday, albeit with rising temperatures and humidity. Conditions will stay dry through the balance of Memorial Day weekend as temperatures push 90 degrees for the first time this season. Sunday night will be milder than previous nights, with low temperatures reaching the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash temporarily closed a lane of a Rochester highway Wednesday morning. Crews responded to Interstate 490 westbound, near Ames Street after 9 a.m. The response blocked the right lane of the highway for a short time, but it has since reopened. Details are as of Wednesday afternoon, but police indicated […]
Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar. In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the newest member of the Seneca Park Zoo getting named, a community garden funded […]
CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Memorial Day heat brought hundreds of people out to Ontario Beach Park Monday. Some people said today was the busiest they've seen it since the pandemic started. While some were gathered in large groups and mingling, others said they made sure to social distance.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A holiday travel headache. For the fourth straight day, thousands of flights all across the nation were either delayed or canceled. However, most people flying into the Rochester area experienced very little, to almost no traveling issues throughout the day. News10NBC spent some time at...
The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - After a couple of years of absence due to the pandemic, Rochester held its Memorial Day Parade this morning, honoring those who died serving our country. Veterans, current members of the armed forces, and members of the community marched through the town today for the parade—we...
This Friday will be the last on-air for a very familiar face of Buffalo television. Channel 4 wake-up anchor Mel Orlins announced that Friday will be her last day at WIVB. She posted a message on her Twitter page letting her viewers know that is she departing the station. Before...
The City of Rochester will put $5 million towards addressing the issue of food deserts, officials said in budget hearings last week. City officials plan to use funding from the American Rescue Plan to recruit supermarkets in each quadrant of the city where there are so-called food deserts, low-income urban areas that lack access to healthy foods.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A night of fun for three couples nearly turned tragic after a stone thrown from an overpass crashed through the windshield of their SUV. It happened Saturday night as they approached the Moore Road overpass on the 390 near Genesee Valley Park. Justin Rapp is just...
Cicero, N.Y. — The former Borio’s Restaurant on Oneida Lake, which was sold and renamed Stone’s Lakeside last year, has closed with no indication of when or if it will reopen. The restaurant has been shut for weeks due to what its web site and Facebook page...
