Plenty of heat to start the week

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of this evening in WNY. These thunderstorms will have locally heavy downpours that could cause ponding on roadways and poor drainage flooding. Storms will also continue vivid lightning at times and locally gusty winds. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong. Highs today will range from near 80 to the lower 80s.Wednesday night, clouds will hold on. And temperatures will drop significantly. Lows will be in the lower 50s overnight.Tomorrow, once again, clouds will remain a little stubborn. There may be an isolated shower, but much of the day will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s.Temperatures will range from near 70 to the lower 70s for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Stay up to date on our forecast with the 13WHAM Weather App.Search here to download the app for your smart device.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO