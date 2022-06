Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul's former home in Arlington, TX hit the market for $750,000 in February. The house sold pretty quickly to an anonymous buyer, and that was that. Unfortunately according to former Ride For Dime charity event promoter Derek "D-Rock" Walker, the house has been demolished. In a Facebook post, Walker lamented the destruction of the house and posted some photos of the now-empty lot, and claimed that the home was sold to private investors for a new build.

3 DAYS AGO