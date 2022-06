In the midst of organized team activities, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster is undergoing a change. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt is returning from the NFL at 29 years of age. Tuitt released a statement saying that he knows he is “being called to move beyond the sport of football” following the death of his brother, Richard, and completing his degree at Notre Dame. He thanked the Steelers’ organization and his coaches and teammates.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO