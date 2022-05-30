ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day Ceremony to take place in Panama City Beach

By Tess Rowland
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB )– Local Panama City Beach veterans are honoring the fallen and reminding the community that Memorial Day is more than just a three-day weekend, it’s an opportunity to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555 and the American Legion Post 402 will be hosting a Memorial Day event Monday afternoon in Panama City Beach. It will take place at 1 p.m. at the Veteran Memorial at Aaron Bessant Park.

Councilman Paul Casto will also speak, and the Arnold Highschool Color Guard will be in attendance. The event will help to recognize veterans, their families and their service, along with a wreath laying ceremony to honor fallen veterans.

Bay Co. biannual waste amnesty days begin this week

“It’s important to continue to honor these veterans who gave us the freedoms we have today,” said American Legion Post 402 Commander, Bob Hoffman.

Mary Lemburg, Post Commander for The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555, helped facilitate the creation of this ceremony two years ago.

“Our freedom is not free, and it is important to share this tradition with the youth as they must continue to remember the fallen even when we are gone,” she said.

At 3 p.m. Monday, the American Legion Post 402 will also be receiving a big gift from the local Lowes of Panama City Beach. The Lowes team members will donate a picnic table signed by each them, thanking veterans for their service.

“I was elated when I got the call. To have the support of the community is everything,” said Hoffman.

