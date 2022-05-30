ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Area teen injured in crash in Todd County

(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people have been injured in a crash in Todd County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 71 at Highway 210 in Hewitt. According to the report, a Kia Sorento, driven by Mkelle Ann Wagner, 18, of Alexandria, was traveling westbound on Highway 210, while a semi driven by Rolando Gomez, 29, of Mission, Texas was traveling southbound on Highway 71 when the two vehicles collided. Wagner was injured in the crash. She was taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.
CBS Minnesota

4 Seriously Injured In Cass County ATV Crashes Over Memorial Day Weekend

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – Officials in Cass County say four people were seriously injured in ATV crashes over Memorial Day weekend. The first crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, when a 15-year-old boy from Little Canada lost control of the ATV and crashed into some trees. He was wearing a helmet, but his high speed contributed to his injuries, officials say. Then on Sunday, near rural Hackensack, a 42-year-old Shakopee woman was driving an ATV in a yard with a 3-year-old boy when she accelerated and hit a tree. The two were thrown from the vehicle and injured. They were transported by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities. Around 6 p.m. Sunday in Backus, a 56-year-old man from Sleepy Eye lost control of his ATV and rolled into a ditch. He was treated on site and taken in a helicopter to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries. According to Spider Lake law enforcement, this was the first year that no crashes were reported in the Ansel, Bull Moose, and Poplar areas. However, most of the violations that officers encountered were registration and safety certificate issues. There were also kids under the age of 18 who were not wearing helmets.
CASS COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Youngster Injured in Carver County Vehicle vs. Bicycle Crash

A youngster remains hospitalized after a vehicle vs. bicycle crash over the weekend in neighboring Carver County. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that just before 5 PM on Sunday, his office received a 911 call reporting a personal injury crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist on Rolling Acres Road, or County Road 13, north of Highway 5 at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing in the City of Victoria.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ortonville, MN
Montevideo, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Odessa, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Montevideo, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Wood Lake, MN
willmarradio.com

Man Dies In Golf Cart Crash At His Hennepin County Home

(Independence, MN) -- Authorities say an 82-year-old man died in a golf cart crash at his home in western Hennepin County. Norman Wenck died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital last week. Police say Wenck was driving the cart down some landscape steps when the vehicle rolled over and landed on top of him. Wenck served on the Independence Council for eight years ending in 2015.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Ortonville man killed in Big Stone County crash

ORTONVILLE, Minn.–An Ortonville, Minnesota man died over the weekend in a two car collision in Big Stone County. The State Patrol says 73 year-old Darryl Klapel was killed in the crash at the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and a county road. A passenger in Klapel’s car, 71 year-old...
ORTONVILLE, MN
WJON

Two Hurt in Collision Involving Car, Semi in Todd County

HEWITT -- Two people were hurt in Todd County when a car and a semi collided. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 210 in Hewitt. A car driven by 18-year-old Mkelle Ann Wagner of Alexandria...
TODD COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Alexandria Hospital#Sanford Hospital#The Montevideo Hospital#Yellow Medicine County
krwc1360.com

Big Lake Residents Injured in Kanabec County Traffic Crash

Two residents of Big Lake were among the three people injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Kanabec County. The State Patrol reports that around 4 PM Sunday, a Ford passenger car was stopped at a stop sign at Timber Ridge Lane and Highway 65 at the same time that a Kia passenger car was southbound on Highway 65. Officials say the Ford pulled out in front of the southbound Kia while attempting to make a left turn to go northbound on Highway 65, and the Kia t-boned the Ford in the driver’s side.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Wind blows semi on top of SUV

(Evansville MN-) Three people were hurt yesterday when strong winds blew a semi over, crushing a car on I-94 in Grant County. The state patrol says it happened at 6:18 p.m. in Pomme De Terre Township. The semi was traveling westbound on the interstate when a strong gust of wind blew it over, and it landed on top of an SUV that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the semi, 47 year old Damon Rollins and his passenger 45-year-old Erich Garrido, both of New Jersey, were taken to the Alexandria hospital, as well as the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Summer Johnson of Coon Rapids. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
GRANT COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcyclists is injured in a crash near Elbow Lake

(Erdahl Township, MN)--A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Grant County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 79 west of County Road 10 in Erdahl Township east of Elbow Lake. According to the report, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Anthony Kellen, 62, of Foley, was...
ELBOW LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man reported killed in Wisconsin crash

WKBT News from Nelson, Wisconsin, is reporting a Redwood Falls man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. KLGR will report more if and when official confirmation is received from law enforcement / emergency services. The WKBT report states:. A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-Year-Old Girl On Bike Hit By Car At Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing. The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Wood Lake man injured in Yellow Medicine County cattle collision Monday

A Wood Lake man was injured after his vehicle collided with cattle Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 5: 20 a.m. on May 30, Tyson Gordon Schlenner, age 23, ws traveling northwest on Highway 274 in a Chevrolet Silverado. Near the intersection of 190th Ave., Schlenner collided with some cattle out on the road.
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: June 1, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Independent News Herald

Child struck by vehicle in Browerville is flown by Air Care

On Thursday, May 26, at 6:47 p.m., the Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on 8th Street West in the city of Browerville. The driver of the vehicle was eastbound on 8th Street when the 8-year-old male victim...
BROWERVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar murder suspects in court Wednesday

(Willmar MN-) The two suspects accused of supplying the drugs that killed 19-year-old Samantha Myers of Pennock last month will appear in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday afternoon. Hudeife Muhumed Mire and Makayla Outhoudt Willprecht, both 20 of Willmar, are both charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and in addition, Mire face three counts of Drug Sales. Unconditional bail for Mire is set at 1 million dollars, and 750 thousand dollars for Outhoudt-Willprecht. Both will next appear before Judge Michael Thompson at 330 p.m. Wednesday for an initial appearance, during which they can enter a plea and/or ask for an omnibus hearing to address legal issues before their trials.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fire under investigation in Wadena

(Wadena, MN) -- A large fire over the weekend in Wadena prompted police to ask residents to shelter in place. Crews were battling flames at Minnesota Valley Irrigation as large clouds of smoke filled the air on Sunday. Officials say the gym at Wadena Deer Creek High School was opened...
WADENA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy