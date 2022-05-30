One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – Officials in Cass County say four people were seriously injured in ATV crashes over Memorial Day weekend. The first crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, when a 15-year-old boy from Little Canada lost control of the ATV and crashed into some trees. He was wearing a helmet, but his high speed contributed to his injuries, officials say. Then on Sunday, near rural Hackensack, a 42-year-old Shakopee woman was driving an ATV in a yard with a 3-year-old boy when she accelerated and hit a tree. The two were thrown from the vehicle and injured. They were transported by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities. Around 6 p.m. Sunday in Backus, a 56-year-old man from Sleepy Eye lost control of his ATV and rolled into a ditch. He was treated on site and taken in a helicopter to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries. According to Spider Lake law enforcement, this was the first year that no crashes were reported in the Ansel, Bull Moose, and Poplar areas. However, most of the violations that officers encountered were registration and safety certificate issues. There were also kids under the age of 18 who were not wearing helmets.

CASS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO