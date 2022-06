Amy Bannerman has got the best job in fashion, so she keeps being told. For the past six weeks, she and a covert team of Ebay obsessives have been truffling out pre-loved looks for the occupants of this year’s Love Island villa. Now, just days before this year’s hopefuls start cracking on in Spain, Bannerman can reveal how she herself has been grafting, to secure major outfits that will move the needle in terms of perception of sustainable fashion. The clothes aren’t just good, they are really good.

