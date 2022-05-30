Bellevue woman killed in crash

FLAT ROCK, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening.

The crash was on County Road 29, south of Chestnut St. in Flat Rock on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

According to OSHP, a man driving a Lincoln was headed northbound on CR-29 when he hit a parked pickup truck.

The driver was seriously hurt.

The passenger, Heather Salyers, 34, of Bellevue , was killed.

OSHP reports she was sitting in the front seat.

Troopers say they’re investigating whether alcohol and drug usage was a factor in the crash.

