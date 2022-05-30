ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, OH

Bellevue woman killed in crash

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dREv_0fuk8Ed700

FLAT ROCK, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening.

The crash was on County Road 29, south of Chestnut St. in Flat Rock on Sunday around 7:30 p.m.

Maple Heights police shoot suspect

According to OSHP, a man driving a Lincoln was headed northbound on CR-29 when he hit a parked pickup truck.

The driver was seriously hurt.

The passenger, Heather Salyers, 34, of Bellevue , was killed.

OSHP reports she was sitting in the front seat.

Troopers say they’re investigating whether alcohol and drug usage was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 4

Related
huroninsider.com

One hospitalized following crash on SR 113

BERLIN HEIGHTS – A man was hospitalized Monday evening following a single-vehicle crash on State Route 113 in Florence Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred when a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound when it exited the roadway. It then struck two mailboxes, entered the roadway, exited the roadway again, and struck a tree.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A 37-year-old Lorain woman died in a two-vehicle crash May 30 on state Route 57 near Interstate 90 in Elyria Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ashley L. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. At 5:12 a.m., the Highway Patrol...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist traveling at 147 miles per hour caught by Ohio troopers (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were kept busy over Memorial Day weekend, reporting 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts. One of those stops, conducted by troopers from the Medina Post, involved a motorcyclist who was caught traveling 147 miles per hour. The speed limit was 65 miles per...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flat Rock, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Bellevue, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Bellevue, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Maple Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Heights, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man died after crashing his Corvette into a utility pole on Clague Road. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on May 30 near St. Bernadette’s Church. Westlake police said the driver, Michael Polivka, died from his injuries at University Hospitals St. John Medical...
WESTLAKE, OH
peakofohio.com

Injury accident leads to OVI arrest

A Russells Point man was arrested on multiple charges during a crash investigation. Initially, the Logan County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Geiger Trailer Park in Lakeview for a private property injury accident with the driver unresponsive. Upon arrival, the deputies observed Indian Lake EMS on scene providing medical...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Oshp#Lincoln#Fox 8 Cleveland
Your Radio Place

Fatal crash reported in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio – The Coshocton County Sheriffs Office reports a fatal car accident Monday night. Deputies were called to the 3200 block of State Route 60 in Clark Township, where the body of 32-year-old Coy Phillips of Blissfield was found. It is believed Phillips failed to negotiate a...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Adrian man killed in head-on crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - An Adrian man is dead after a crash in Lenawee County on Memorial Day. It happened Monday morning just before 8:30 a.m. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old man from Adrian died after a head-on crash near Ridge Hwy. and Pennington Road. His identity was not released.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS: Authorities Investigating Theft That Occurred In Rural Swanton

PRESS RELASE – The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:. Authorities are investigating a Breaking & Entering and Theft that occurred in the 5000 Block of County Road 1-2, Swanton, OH on May 24, 2022, suspect(s) broke into a detached garage and stole an organish/gold, 1972 Chevy Monte Carlo 2 door, ragtop. Also stolen, Chevy 383 Stroker engine, Chevy 427 engine, 2 Demon carburetor’s, Holley 750 81 850 carburetor’s, TSP chrome alternator and various power tools. The total value of this loss is $45,000.00.
SWANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers rescue two fawns after mother killed on I-70

Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy