KEARNEY — When director Aaron Scully talks about the comedy, “God of Carnage,” he uses terms and words like honesty, realism and the evolution of emotions. “The acting, for the most part, is realistic and honest,” he said. “There is an aspect of the acting in the show that is heightened, as most theater is, but I’m directing it as if it is really happening. That’s the way it is written.”

1 DAY AGO