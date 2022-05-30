Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC039-149-022030- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0005.000000T0000Z-220603T0206Z/ /CLIO2.2.ER.220602T0055Z.220602T0730Z.220602T2006Z.NO/ 329 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Washita River near Clinton. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Approximately 5 thousand acres of rural lands are covered by depths up to 3 feet... from areas near the mouth of Barnitz Creek... to near Clinton in Custer County... and downstream to near the town of Cloud Chief in Washita County. Depths may be greater at locations where small streams enter the Washita River valley below Clinton. Some farmsteads are flooded and others isolated by water over local roads. Low farm levees may be overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The Washita River is cresting and is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1 feet on 05/09/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Custer; Washita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Washita River near Clinton affecting Washita and Custer Counties.

