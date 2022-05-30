ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alfalfa County, OK

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC033-067-141-TXC077-485-022030- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.Y.0020.000000T0000Z-220603T0000Z/ /BKBT2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 330 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Red River near Burkburnett. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Near bankfull conditions extend along the Red River near Davidson... Oklahoma downstream to areas near Burkburnett and Taylor... Oklahoma. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The Red River is expected to rise to a crest of 7.4 feet this morning. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Clay; Wichita The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Texas Red River near Burkburnett affecting Wichita, Jefferson, Tillman, Clay and Cotton Counties.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Atoka FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka and Coal. * WHEN...Until 715 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 414 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Atoka, Coalgate, Stringtown, Lehigh, Tushka, Caney, Lane, Olney, Daisy, Phillips, Atoka Reservoir, Bentley, McGee Creek Lake, Chockie, Boggy Depot Park and Redden. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atoka, Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Bryan and southeastern Atoka Counties through 415 AM CDT At 340 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Stringtown to 10 miles north of Bennington to near Albany. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bokchito, Stringtown, Bennington, Lane, Utica, Daisy, Albany, Blue, Wade, Bentley, McGee Creek Lake, Redden, Darwin and Atoka Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collin, Cooke, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Denton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Collin, Cooke, Denton and Grayson. * WHEN...Until 730 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Plano, Frisco, Denton, Lewisville, The Colony, Corinth, Highland Village, Lake Dallas, Sanger, Lake Lewisville, Little Elm, Prosper, Celina, Krum, Pilot Point, Argyle, Hickory Creek, Justin, Shady Shores and Aubrey.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 917 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Wellington, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick and Belle Plaine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Latimer; Le Flore FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Latimer, Le Flore and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 500 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Heavener... Talihina Albion... Muse Whitesboro... Big Cedar Octavia... Talimena State Park Heavener Runestone State Park... Kiamichi Honobia... Hodgen - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Custer, Washita by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:06:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC039-149-022030- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0005.000000T0000Z-220603T0206Z/ /CLIO2.2.ER.220602T0055Z.220602T0730Z.220602T2006Z.NO/ 329 AM CDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Washita River near Clinton. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Approximately 5 thousand acres of rural lands are covered by depths up to 3 feet... from areas near the mouth of Barnitz Creek... to near Clinton in Custer County... and downstream to near the town of Cloud Chief in Washita County. Depths may be greater at locations where small streams enter the Washita River valley below Clinton. Some farmsteads are flooded and others isolated by water over local roads. Low farm levees may be overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The Washita River is cresting and is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1 feet on 05/09/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Custer; Washita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Washita River near Clinton affecting Washita and Custer Counties.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 13:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pushmataha FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Latimer, Le Flore and Pushmataha. * WHEN...Until 745 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 500 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Heavener... Talihina Albion... Muse Whitesboro... Big Cedar Octavia... Talimena State Park Heavener Runestone State Park... Kiamichi Honobia... Hodgen - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
#Wind Advisory#Alfalfa Blaine Caddo#Lincoln#Woods
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pushmataha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pushmataha County through 445 AM CDT At 421 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Cloudy, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea to dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Pushmataha County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ENVIRONMENT

