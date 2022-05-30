LTE: BRETT SMILEY JUNE 3RD EVENT
As you may have heard, my former boss, Gina Raimondo, is coming to town on June 3rd for an event in support of #TeamSmiley! Former Governor...www.mybackyardnews.com
As you may have heard, my former boss, Gina Raimondo, is coming to town on June 3rd for an event in support of #TeamSmiley! Former Governor...www.mybackyardnews.com
We don’t need her to come here as we had way too much if her already! She doesn’t like Rhode Islanders so go visit New York! That smiley is as corrupt as her also. He stated he wouldn’t solicit contracted businesses for campaign funds and he did just that and was caught and had to return the money! Who needs someone like that to manage Providence? They are 2 peas in a pod and need to be put away!
he never even in Providence and Gina should stay in Washington u won't win u wrong color Brett stay on east side and go for Congress once Jim stands up lol
ugly as ever. When does the Wizard of Oz remake start filming? The only thing she needs is the green makeup.
Comments / 9