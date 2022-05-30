ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

LTE: BRETT SMILEY JUNE 3RD EVENT

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you may have heard, my former boss, Gina Raimondo, is coming to town on June 3rd for an event in support of #TeamSmiley! Former Governor...

Guest
2d ago

We don’t need her to come here as we had way too much if her already! She doesn’t like Rhode Islanders so go visit New York! That smiley is as corrupt as her also. He stated he wouldn’t solicit contracted businesses for campaign funds and he did just that and was caught and had to return the money! Who needs someone like that to manage Providence? They are 2 peas in a pod and need to be put away!

6
Im Me
2d ago

he never even in Providence and Gina should stay in Washington u won't win u wrong color Brett stay on east side and go for Congress once Jim stands up lol

2
Jake Jachym
2d ago

ugly as ever. When does the Wizard of Oz remake start filming? The only thing she needs is the green makeup.

3
mybackyardnews.com

OP-ED: FRIAS STATEMENT ON PROVIDENCE POB ELECTION

“If Providence voters approve the $515 million pension obligation bond next week, they will likely end up destroying their city financially. When the city of Woonsocket tried a pension obligation bond about two decades ago, it led to a financial nightmare and a 23 percent property tax increase in a single year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Ten of thousands on waitlist for housing vouchers in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Efforts to create affordable housing in Rhode Island could get a big boost with $250 million potentially being approved in the upcoming budget. The help can’t come fast enough for thousands of people waiting to get housing vouchers in the state; not to mention those trying to get into public housing or just find an affordable rent.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – ENOUGH IS ENOUGH

There are few words that adequately describe our sentiment to the tragic shooting that took the precious lives of school children and teachers, and injured and traumatized their community, in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday. First and foremost, on behalf of the people of Rhode Island, we want to express our sincere and deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this horrendous crime.
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Temporary Broadway ramp to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice more changes as part of the 6/10 interchange project in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The Department of Transportation said that a new Broadway ramp opened Tuesday afternoon. The new ramp will provide direct access to Olneyville Square. The current ramp from Westminster...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RI HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES APPPROVES ADU’S BILL

STATE HOUSE — The House of Representatives has passed legislation introduced by Rep. Mia Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) that would help to curb the state’s housing crisis by making it easier to construct accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The bill (2022-H 7942A) would amend the definition of an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Federal lawmakers seek review of New England asylum cases

BOSTON (AP) — Congressional leaders in New England are calling for a federal investigation into the low rate of approvals by the region’s asylum office. U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, and seven other Democratic lawmakers from Massachusetts and Maine issued a letter Thursday seeking a formal review of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Boston asylum office, which processes claims for refugees in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island schools have 10 days to do safety check

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island schools will do a safety double-check in the next 10 days. It’s a response to the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, a week ago. Leaders of every school district in Rhode Island must conduct walkthroughs of their schools by June 10...
EDUCATION
Person
Gina Raimondo
rimonthly.com

Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Gaspee Affair at These Events

Oh, Rhode Island. Last in so many things, and often overlooked by the many Americans who would rather leave us off the map than carve our tricky shoreline out of the New England coast. We patiently field questions about where our state is located (I swear, it’s not part of...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports 625 new COVID-19 cases

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported on Wednesday 625 new COVID-19 cases. Of the 625 newly reported cases, 374 were recorded on Tuesday. The other 251 cases were added to previous dates. The total number of cases is 393,415. The known death toll remained at 3,579.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Valley Breeze

Central Falls teen a winner in statewide college scholarship competition

CENTRAL FALLS — The Rhode Island Foundation is sending a Central Falls teen off to college with a scholarship honoring Roger Williams, the state’s founding father. Tania Guerrero won the four-year, renewable scholarship through the Foundation’s Carter Roger Williams Initiative, which was launched by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee to announce collaboration to review school safety

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to have a news conference Tuesday to announce a collaboration with superintendents to identify potential school safety issues. The governor will be joined by Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. Darnell Weaver and Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica...
EDUCATION
Uprise RI

Homelessness in Rhode Island has exploded

Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee likes to say that the state is experiencing a fast recovery from the Covid recession, and takes credit for much of it, touting the policies his administration has implanted. Will he also take responsibility for an explosion in homelessness?. On January 26, 2022 1577 people...
HOMELESS
mybackyardnews.com

THE SUMMER GAMES RI SPECIAL OLYMPICS

After two years of cancellations because of COVID-19, the Special Olympics Rhode Island State Summer Games will return to the University of Rhode Island on Saturday, June 4th. This year’s Summer Games will be the most exciting yet, as over 750 athletes will compete in Athletics, Bowling, Cycling, Powerlifting, Swimming and Unified Soccer. Our athletes began practicing in April to prepare for the State Summer Games and are extremely excited to compete and achieve their personal best.
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
News Break
Politics
mybackyardnews.com

CONCERTS UNDER THE ELMS

Rhode Island Historical Society’s 25th Season of Concerts Under the Elms. When: Thursday, June 30; July 7, 14, 21 and 28; and Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Where: John Brown House Museum Lawn (52 Power St., Providence, RI 02906) Admission: $10 General Admission; Free for RIHS Members. RIHS Announces...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

THE CHANGING ROLE

My State House is a community research project and national ideas competition intended to catalyze creative conversations about the role State Houses might play in the civic and social life of today’s cities. While it takes the Rhode Island State House as its site of inquiry, the project has relevance beyond the borders of the country’s smallest state.
POLITICS
ABC6.com

EPA announces funds to assist with 2 Southern New England sites

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced funding to help cleanup two Southern New England sites. Officials were in New Bedford and Woonsocket to announce the funding to address local areas that have been contaminated and are blighted sights. In New Bedford, it was announced...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

