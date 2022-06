Preparations for the first Summerfest celebration since 2019 are going well at White Sulphur Springs Ranch in Clio. The old ranch house received new carpeting, and the stage that the entertainers will perform on has been re-stained and ready for its first use at a Summerfest event. Trees around the stage have been trimmed up so that the view of the Mohawk Valley is unobstructed. A dance floor, just in front of the stage, is in the process of being laid down and will be ready for the event on June 26.

