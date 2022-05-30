ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Streacom vertical open PC chassis case from €139

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Streacom has launched a new open PC chassis this week in the form of the DA6 featuring a vertical frame open SFF case building on the company’s expertise in vertical orientated cases it was first launched back in 2019 with the iconic DB4. The latest DA6 PC open chassis provides just...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

Energica Experia, The Electric OEM's First Adventure Bike, Is Here

At the end of May, 2022, Energica Motor Company officially unveiled Experia, the company’s first-ever take on an adventure touring bike. It’s not just a new bike built on an existing platform, though. It’s also the dawn of a whole new Energica electric motorcycle platform that includes a different electric motor, as well as lighter-weight, more efficient battery tech. Let’s take a look.
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs revealed

It looks like we have some more details on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a list of specifications for the handset has been posted on Twitter by Ice Universe. We previously saw a render that showed us the design of the device. Ice Universe has a proven track...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Seasonic ARCH Q503 dual glass panel PC chassis

If you are considering building a new PC you would like to upgrade your PC chassis you might be interested in a new dual sided glass chassis created by the engineers at Seasonic. The Seasonic ARCH Q503 PC features an integrated CONNECT power supply and takes the form of a mid-tower ATX chassis constructed with a steel body and tempered glass panels on both sides.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Fucare’s New Gemini X Is A Rugged, Go-Anywhere E-Bike

Fucare, a Chinese e-bike manufacturer, has launched the Gemini X, a robust and wild-looking electric bike that appears to be well-suited to urban and rugged terrains. The Gemini X is a zippy Class 3 electric bike with a trellis-style chassis and smart features. Fucare claims that the e-bike has a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour. Two batteries provide the electric two-wheeler with ample range, making it a suitable commuter and recreational bike.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chassis#Design#Chrome#Stainless Steel#Sff#Xl#Multi
RideApart

Shark Launches New Color Options For EVO-ES And EVO-GT Models

Indeed, Shark's helmets are among the best in the game. The French helmet maker is a staple in the world of racing, with top-tier racers like Scott Redding and Jorge Martin choosing Shark helmets to protect their noggins while they're out racing. That said, us common folk are assured of the helmet's top-tier protection, regardless of the type of helmet we choose from.
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

DeLorean Alpha5 EV unveiled

DeLorean has unveiled its new electric vehicle, the DeLorean Alpha5 and the car looks impressive from the photos, it will also have impressive performance. The new DeLorean Alpha5 will come with a 0 to 60 time of 2.99 seconds and it will have a range of 300 miles and a top speed of 155 miles per hour.
CARS
Robb Report

Alpha’s New 116-Foot Superyacht Has 3 Decks Primed for Outdoor Entertaining

Click here to read the full article. Alpha Custom Yachts is adding another superyacht to its small but mighty fleet. The nascent Turkish yard, which was founded by brothers Roberto and Jorge Aboumrad in 2017, started off building one custom vessel for a client, but now has six different models in the mix. The latest doubles as the new flagship of the award-winning Spritz line. Penned by Giorgio Cassetta Design Studio and Laurent Giles Naval Architects, the Spritz 116 spans, you guessed it, 116 feet and sits neatly between a 102- and 140-foot model in the range. Like its two predecessors, the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
insideevs.com

The Scrat S2 Is A Lightweight, No-Frills Electric Bicycle

Most electric bikes of today push the envelope in terms of design with edgy frame designs and sophisticated technology. However, there's also a growing appeal for simpler, more retro-looking e-bikes. After all, some people just want a regular-looking bike with a little more power. This is where the S2, a no-frills e-bike from Hong Kong's Scrat bikes, is aimed.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
GeekyGadgets

Lofree launches three new compact keyboards

Exquisite keyboard, speaker and desk accessory maker Lofree has added a number of new compact keyboards to its range in the form of the Wanderfree Moment, the 1% Mechanical Keyboard, and the Gift Box Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. All of which are now available to purchase from their official online store.
ELECTRONICS
ARTnews

The 5 Best Camera Shoulder Bags for Protecting Your Gear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. You need to protect your shiny new camera when transporting it, and for that we recommend a shoulder bag built for the purpose. There are so many out there, though, and so many of questionable quality, that finding the right one to swaddle your precious equipment in might seem a daunting task. To help you make the right choice, we’ve picked our five favorite camera shoulder bags in a variety of styles and...
LIFESTYLE
GeekyGadgets

Toyota GR86 Special Edition revealed

Today Toyota revealed a new special edition of this rear-wheel-drive sports car, the GR86. The car is called the GR86 Special Edition, and it comes with some nice upgraded components and a special color. It comes standard with the GR cat-back performance exhaust system with black chrome tips. It’s also...
CARS
insideevs.com

The Ducati MG-20 Is An Electric Folding Bike That Packs Quite A Punch

Folding bikes have always been designed with practicality in mind. Considered by many as the most practical form of two-wheeled personal mobility, the humble old folding bike has evolved greatly from the early Bromptons and Raleighs. With the electric bike generation well and truly here, folding bikes are more sensible than ever before, and can travel further while keeping the rider comfortable and safe.
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

Mercedes AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition unveiled

Mercedes Benz is launching a new special edition version of its AMG E 63 S, the Mercedes AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition. The new AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Final Edition will be available as a saloon and an estate and the car will get a number of upgrades over the standard model.
CARS
RideApart

Startup Creates 2WD Electric Bike With Fuel Tank Wheels For Extra Range

How does the idea of a 2WD electric motorcycle grab you? It’s a pretty unique niche, for sure. Here at the end of May, 2022, it’s a space mainly occupied by UBCO. However, a startup called Robo.Systems is currently crowdfunding a completely different take on a 2WD electric bike that you really need to see to believe.
BICYCLES
GeekyGadgets

AddGame SPIDER X5 DDR5 RGB memory and A95 A90 Lite SSDs

Addlink has this month introduced new additions to their range of RGB memory and SSD storage in the form of the new SPIDER X5 DDR5 RGB memory and A95 and A90 Lite SSD storage solutions. The brand new AddGame Spider X5 memory is available at 4800 MHz, 5600 MHz, and 6000 MHz speeds. The AddGame A95 M.2 PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD was previously launched and offers users sequential read speed of up to 7400 MB/s on a PC and a maximum storage capacity of up to 4 TB.
COMPUTERS
insideevs.com

Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 Introduces The BASH/MTN Electric Mountain Bike

Serial1 is an electric bicycle spin-off of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle company. With a good number of e-bikes in its range, Serial 1's bikes are predominantly focused on urban riding. Last year, Serial 1 released the MOSH/CTY and RUSH/CTY models. With a 529Wh lithium-ion battery and a mid-drive Brose electric motor, Serial 1 positioned both bicycles towards urban riders and commuters.
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Grand Seiko’s New Sky-Blue Watch Honors the Brand’s Origins

Click here to read the full article. Grand Seiko’s latest watch is a sky-blue tribute to the neighborhood where the brand was born. Dubbed the Ginza Limited Edition SBGH297, the timepiece’s dial is covered with a street map of Ginza, Tokyo. It’s here founder Kintaro Hattori opened a watch repair shop in 1881 and laid the foundation for Seiko. In 2017, Grand Seiko split off to become an independent luxury label focused on high-end designs like this. The commemorative model sports a 40mm stainless-steel case that is brushed and polished using Grand Seiko’s signature Zaratsu technique. In addition to its striking grid-like...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Autonomous environment-adaptive microrobot swarm navigation enabled by deep learning-based real-time distribution planning

Navigating a large swarm of micro-/nanorobots is critical for potential targeted delivery/therapy applications owing to the limited volume/function of a single microrobot, and microrobot swarms with distribution reconfigurability can adapt to environments during navigation. However, current microrobot swarms lack the intelligent behaviour to autonomously adjust their distribution and motion according to environmental change. Such autonomous navigation is challenging, and requires real-time appropriate decision-making capability of the swarm for unknown and unstructured environments. Here, to tackle this issue, we propose a framework that defines different autonomy levels for environment-adaptive microrobot swarm navigation and designs corresponding system components for each level. To realize high autonomy levels, real-time autonomous distribution planning is a key capability for the swarm, regarding which we show that deep learning is an enabling approach that allows the microrobot swarm to learn optimal distributions in extensive unstructured environmental morphologies. For real-world demonstration, we study the reconfigurable magnetic nanoparticle swarm and experimentally demonstrate autonomous swarm navigation for targeted delivery and cargo transport in environments with channels or obstacles. This work could introduce computational intelligence to micro-/nanorobot swarms, enabling them to autonomously make appropriate decisions during navigation in unstructured environments.
SCIENCE
GeekyGadgets

BT & Ericsson partner on commercial 5G networks

BT & Ericsson have announced a new partnership for commercial 5G networks, the two companies will work together to offer 5G solutions to business customers in the UK. The two companies will offer 5G Private Networks to UK business customers, you can see more information on the partnership below. BT...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy