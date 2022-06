Injured Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point did take the ice today, doing some drills with assistant coach Jeff Halpern, and that may have looked to some like an indication that Point was close to returning from his injury. Unfortunately for Tampa, though, that does not appear to be the case. In a press availability before Game One versus the New York Rangers, Lightning coach Jon Cooper told the media (per Joe Smith of The Athletic) to “temper any expectations of [Point] coming back at all.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO