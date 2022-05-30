Some African Countries Want Ban on Elephant Ivory Reconsidered

Mumbai/new delhi — India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tons since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tons is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Shipments that have been allowed moved mainly to...
Washington — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged President Joe Biden to engage more with Pacific Island states amid China's concerted push to increase its clout in the region when she met with the U.S. leader at the White House on Tuesday. "We'll be encouraging the United States...
A record number of women were sworn-in Wednesday as members Australia’s new left-of-center government. Among the 10 women serving key roles in the cabinet of new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are Penny Wong, a veteran lawmaker who will serve as foreign minister, Youth Minister Anne Aly, Australia’s first female Muslim minister, and Linda Burney, who is the Australia’s first Indigenous woman to hold the Indigenous Affairs portfolio.
Growing economic and political crises in Sri Lanka are pushing more than 10% of its 22 million people beneath the poverty line and millions more are losing jobs, health care and food security, experts say. “The human development impact of the unfolding economic crisis is severe,” a World Bank spokesperson...
In the city of Varanasi, India, Muslims and Hindus have shared a place of prayer for almost three hundred years which is separated by only a wall. On one side, there is a mosque for Muslims. On the other side, there is a Hindu temple. Until a month ago, the place was considered an example of how the two religions can exist together in an area marked by conflict.
Nairobi — Aid agencies warn the number of people facing starvation in the Horn of Africa is expected to reach 20 million by the end of September without a stronger response to an ongoing drought. The warning comes after the fourth rainy season in a row for the region...
In Cameroon nearly 150 manatees, an endangered aquatic species also known as sea cow, are killed each year by poachers or fisherman, often unintended by the latter. An aid group has created a mobile app to collect data to help reduce manatee deaths. Anne Nzouankeu reports from lake Ossa, Cameroon.
HARARE, ZIMBABWE — A new app is helping Zimbabwe’s journalists stay safe in environments in which they are at risk. Set up by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), the tool acts as a panic button. It is seen as an important resource leading up to the country’s 2023 elections.
Nairobi, Kenya — The head of the African Union is calling on Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to lower tensions. The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebel group M23, which continues to battle the Congolese army in eastern Congo. But analysts are doubtful the tensions or the situation in eastern Congo as a whole will soon improve.
Comments / 0