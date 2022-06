Most of North Alabama is dry this morning, but it is certainly a warm and muggy start to the day. Additional showers and storms may develop through the morning, but the higher storm chances hold off until this afternoon. With daytime heating and an approaching cold front, thunderstorm coverage will be fairly widespread between 2 PM and 7 PM today. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main threat to watch. Storms should taper off past sunset.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO