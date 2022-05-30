ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delafield, WI

Lapham Peak's Hausmann Nature Center

By Brhett Vickery
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAFIELD, Wis. - Last week, The Friends of Lapham Peak held...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Children Wisconsin to close Oak Creek urgent care location

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin is closing their urgent care location in Oak Creek. The hospital shared the news on social media Tuesday, May 31. They say their Children's Wisconsin Oak Creek Pediatrics primary care office at the same location will not be impacted. Online urgent care...
OAK CREEK, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Delafield, WI
Delafield, WI
Lifestyle
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Como water rescue, Illinois man dies

GENEVA, Wis. - A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29. According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

App offers Milwaukee LGBT history, walking tours

MILWAUKEE - A new walking tour mobile app highlights LGBT sites and culture in Milwaukee, bringing hidden history to light. From MacArthur Square to Juneau Park and the former M&M Club, "LGBT milWALKee" puts history in the palms of people's hands. "The app itself is a way for us to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
wisfarmer.com

Dodge Co. Dairy Brunch hosts support mission of dairy promotion, education

HORICON – Second generation farmers, Mark and Stephanie Kuhlman, will open the farm gates of their Horicon farm as hosts of the 2022 Dodge County Dairy Brunch on June 5. The owners of Kuhlman Farms milk 100 cows and raise crops on 800 acres of land on Neda Road just south of Highway 33 and just east of County TW near Horicon.
HORICON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Greek cuisine to come to Grafton

GRAFTON — Grafton will soon have a new Greek restaurant that will set up shop in the former Slow Pokes location. The village of Grafton Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit application from Kiriakos Kalpakidis to operate a restaurant at 1229 12th Ave. in the village. “The restaurant,...
GRAFTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Lake Michigan missing man search 'called off'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A search in Sheboygan to locate a missing man, 26, who possibly jumped from the north break wall into Lake Michigan on Memorial Day was "called off" Wednesday, June 1. According to the man's family, he was last seen running down the break wall with the intent...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington crash, hot air balloon vs. train

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Flight for Life was called to the scene of a crash involving a hot air balloon and a train in Burlington Wednesday night, June 1. Fire officials in Kansasville tell FOX6 News three were hurt, and two helicopters were requested. The scene of the crash was behind...
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis A La Carte: Biggest block party city has thrown in years

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This Sunday, June 5, West Allis is throwing the biggest block party it’s hosted in years and the businesses are already getting prepped for the fun. Christina Van Zelst is in downtown West Allis on Wednesday, June 1, getting a preview of some of the vendors that will make West Allis A La Carte an event to remember.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Rats take over Milwaukee housing complex

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood is being overrun by rats, and residents are desperate for help. It's the Westlawn Gardens complex on the city's northwest side, the same spot where WISN 12 News investigated a rat invasion last year. But now, residents there tell WISN 12 News the rat...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli grand opening planned for Tuesday

NEW BERLIN — Amanda and Joe Volpentesta want people to know their whole family is launching their first business together. The couple is opening NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli, 2601 S. Sunnyslope Road. The official grand opening will be held starting at 6 a.m. June 7. NotJoeAverage will be a...
NEW BERLIN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy