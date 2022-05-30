Lapham Peak's Hausmann Nature Center

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis A La Carte is back this Sunday, June 5 with food and fun for all ages. Christina Van Zelst in getting a preview of the event with some big attractions from the West Allis Department of Public Works.
I love this Hidden Gem and I am so excited to share it with you! Hawthorn Glen Nature Preserve is managed by Milwaukee Recreation (MKE REC). It is a jewel in the heart of the city, but once on the grounds, you feel as though you were in a remote area.
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin is closing their urgent care location in Oak Creek. The hospital shared the news on social media Tuesday, May 31. They say their Children's Wisconsin Oak Creek Pediatrics primary care office at the same location will not be impacted. Online urgent care...
GENEVA, Wis. - A Vernon Hills, Illinois man died on Memorial Day after he was pulled from the waters of Lake Como in Walworth County on Sunday, May 29. According to the town of Geneva Police Department, a CPR call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The man, identified by police as 18-year-old Adam Jablonski, had no pulse and was not breathing.
MILWAUKEE - A new walking tour mobile app highlights LGBT sites and culture in Milwaukee, bringing hidden history to light. From MacArthur Square to Juneau Park and the former M&M Club, "LGBT milWALKee" puts history in the palms of people's hands. "The app itself is a way for us to...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
HORICON – Second generation farmers, Mark and Stephanie Kuhlman, will open the farm gates of their Horicon farm as hosts of the 2022 Dodge County Dairy Brunch on June 5. The owners of Kuhlman Farms milk 100 cows and raise crops on 800 acres of land on Neda Road just south of Highway 33 and just east of County TW near Horicon.
GRAFTON — Grafton will soon have a new Greek restaurant that will set up shop in the former Slow Pokes location. The village of Grafton Plan Commission approved a conditional use permit application from Kiriakos Kalpakidis to operate a restaurant at 1229 12th Ave. in the village. “The restaurant,...
WEST BEND — West Bend’s Joe and Edna Zadra celebrated a major milestone on May 24, their 75th wedding anniversary. But it was a surprise twist from their family that made it a truly special occasion. This isn’t the first major life milestone the high school sweethearts are...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A search in Sheboygan to locate a missing man, 26, who possibly jumped from the north break wall into Lake Michigan on Memorial Day was "called off" Wednesday, June 1. According to the man's family, he was last seen running down the break wall with the intent...
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Flight for Life was called to the scene of a crash involving a hot air balloon and a train in Burlington Wednesday night, June 1. Fire officials in Kansasville tell FOX6 News three were hurt, and two helicopters were requested. The scene of the crash was behind...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - This Sunday, June 5, West Allis is throwing the biggest block party it’s hosted in years and the businesses are already getting prepped for the fun. Christina Van Zelst is in downtown West Allis on Wednesday, June 1, getting a preview of some of the vendors that will make West Allis A La Carte an event to remember.
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee neighborhood is being overrun by rats, and residents are desperate for help. It's the Westlawn Gardens complex on the city's northwest side, the same spot where WISN 12 News investigated a rat invasion last year. But now, residents there tell WISN 12 News the rat...
(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) Milwaukee, Wisconsin is home to the professional NBA team the Milwaukee Bucks, and the professional MLB league the Milwaukee Brewers. Situated right on Lake Michigan's western shore, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the U.S. are located here.
NEW BERLIN — Amanda and Joe Volpentesta want people to know their whole family is launching their first business together. The couple is opening NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli, 2601 S. Sunnyslope Road. The official grand opening will be held starting at 6 a.m. June 7. NotJoeAverage will be a...
Comments / 0