ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ron Rivera Names Kam Curl Leader of New Washington Commanders Secondary

By Mike Fisher
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnrjn_0fuk283u00

Curl, Rivera said, is “starting to find his voice” as a take-charge guy in the Commanders defensive backs room.

The Washington Commanders in 2021 changed some names in the secondary. But the upgrades - if that's really what they were - did not demonstrate themselves on the field.

What sort of changes are in store this time around for coordinator Jack Del Rio's secondary?

Maybe, coach Ron Rivera suggests, Kamren Curl is developing into a leader who can make a difference.

Curl, Rivera said, is “starting to find his voice” as a take-charge guy in the Commanders defensive backs room.

In fairness, the secondary was better in the second half of last season than it was during a rather shaky start. But now there are more changes in personnel, including the departure of the released Landon Collins, who with a rep as a three-time Pro Bowler carried some authority when he spoke.

Kendall Fuller has vet status. So does Bobby McCain. William Jackson? That can work, and he said the right things as the team works through OTAs in this visit with the media, it was Jackson noting how much this group in the secondary is "having fun'' and how there is an upgrade in communication.

But Curl? This seems to be an emerging guy in every way. He just finished his second year in the NFL after having been a seventh-round pick, but the Arkansas product finished second on the team in tackles (as maybe Washington's most reliable guy in that department), with five pass breakups as well.

He's earning the voice.

“I think the guy that’s kinda starting to find his voice is Kam Curl. He’s played very well for us,'' Rivera said. "(The secondary group) is really coming together.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Report: Cause Of Death Revealed For NFL Cornerback Jeff Gladney

The NFL world was stunned today as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney suddenly lost his life. He was 25 years old. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet confirmed that he died in a car accident on Monday morning. His passing is being mourned by family, loved ones and former teammates.
NFL
The Independent

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ex-Seahawks Star Publicly Trashes Russell Wilson, Broncos

There exists enough bulletin-board material to liberally coat the halls of Dove Valley, surprising no one who's walked those halls in recent years. The Denver Broncos have, and continue to be, disrespected by onlookers with a 5,280-foot view — even after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Forget Sherwin Williams....
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
City
Washington, DC
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Kendall Fuller
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Releasing Wide Receiver On Tuesday

On Monday morning, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested for driving under the influence. It didn't take long for the NFC South franchise to make a decision regarding his future with the organization. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released wide receiver Travis Jonsen, who was charged with a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Malcolm Butler Very Clear

Malcolm Butler is back in the fold in New England; Bill Belichick couldn't be happier. Butler, previously with the Arizona Cardinals, signed a two-year deal with the Patriots earlier this off-season. It was a pretty stunning development. To the surprise of many, he's drawn high praise from his coaches and...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New Washington Commanders#The Washington Commanders#Pro Bowler
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End

The Tennessee Titans have made a couple of moves on Wednesday afternoon. They waived former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo and signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Juwan Green. Izzo spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Patriots and had 100+ receiving yards in each one. For his...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a massive blow on Wednesday afternoon when a standout member of the defense announced his surprise retirement. Stephon Tuitt, who missed the entire 2021 season, announced he's walking away from the game. The former Notre Dame star cited the loss of his brother and earning his degree from his alma mater as reasons he's walking away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Is Back With Team On Tuesday

Steelers fans don't have to worry about a Diontae Johnson holdout. On Tuesday, the 1,100-yard receiver returned to the team after not taking part in Pittsburgh's OTAs last week. Now Johnson's in uniform, going through drills with the rest of the Steelers WRs. There isn't much word as to why...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy