Ron Rivera Names Kam Curl Leader of New Washington Commanders Secondary

The Washington Commanders in 2021 changed some names in the secondary. But the upgrades - if that's really what they were - did not demonstrate themselves on the field.

What sort of changes are in store this time around for coordinator Jack Del Rio's secondary?

Maybe, coach Ron Rivera suggests, Kamren Curl is developing into a leader who can make a difference.

Curl, Rivera said, is “starting to find his voice” as a take-charge guy in the Commanders defensive backs room.

In fairness, the secondary was better in the second half of last season than it was during a rather shaky start. But now there are more changes in personnel, including the departure of the released Landon Collins, who with a rep as a three-time Pro Bowler carried some authority when he spoke.

Kendall Fuller has vet status. So does Bobby McCain. William Jackson? That can work, and he said the right things as the team works through OTAs in this visit with the media, it was Jackson noting how much this group in the secondary is "having fun'' and how there is an upgrade in communication.

But Curl? This seems to be an emerging guy in every way. He just finished his second year in the NFL after having been a seventh-round pick, but the Arkansas product finished second on the team in tackles (as maybe Washington's most reliable guy in that department), with five pass breakups as well.

He's earning the voice.

“I think the guy that’s kinda starting to find his voice is Kam Curl. He’s played very well for us,'' Rivera said. "(The secondary group) is really coming together.”