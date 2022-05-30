ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe weather, tornadoes possible today

By Aaron Doudna
dakotanewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms are still moving through the region this morning. After that, we’ll see clouds linger, but a few peeks of sunshine here and there. A cold front will be sliding through the region, so temperatures will be cooler out west with highs...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

Clouds roll back in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see the clouds roll back into the region as we head through the rest of our Wednesday. We’ll be partly cloudy by this afternoon with a light northwest wind. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday will be our first full day of sunshine with no active weather as temperatures continue to climb into the mid 70s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Cloudy and breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a chance we could see a few showers roll through the region, especially this morning. Otherwise, we’re going to be staying fairly cloudy with just a couple peeks of sunshine here and there. It will be cooler as well with highs for most of us in the 60s with a few 50s to the north. It will be breezy, too, with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tree cleanup services feel impact after severe storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the aftermath of the storm damage, we’ve seen local tree businesses in town are working to clean up much of the damage left. Eric Kersh works at STS Tree Service with his father in the Sioux Falls area and say they have never seen this much severe damage back-to-back.
dakotanewsnow.com

Confusion lingers on why Sioux Falls tornado sirens went off Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Monday morning, a tornado warning was issued for Brandon and cities to the east, but tornado sirens also went off in Sioux Falls- even though the whole city was not technically under threat. There has been some confusion surrounding the city’s decision...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

NWS: 4 May 30 tornadoes, 1 near Brandon, 1 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Weather Service said four tornadoes were confirmed as part of the Memorial Day weekend storms. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed at 1:52 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Minnehaha County in Sioux Falls. The estimated wind peak was 90 mph and the path was .34 miles and 50 yards wide. The NWS said, “The tornado very briefly touched down in a residential area of Sioux Falls. This led to snapping of several trees in a confined area, along with damage to some residential structures.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Hail this morning, more severe weather potential later today and on Memorial Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Severe thunderstorms brought up to golf ball sized hail to parts of the area early this morning. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service is advising to be prepared for more severe weather today and Monday. With an enhanced risk of severe weather, storms that form could include large hail, heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Check the forecast for updates this weekend, have a way to receive warnings, and know where to go if you need to seek shelter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Baby owls saved during storm cleanup in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has been dealing with lots of downed trees and other damage since the storms over the holiday weekend. On Tuesday, crews with the Sioux Falls Parks and Public Works Departments were out helping clean up damage. While they were loading up debris,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Weekend storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a stormy Memorial Day across northeast South Dakota. Severe thunderstorms packing strong winds in excess of 60 miles an hour and heavy rain led to some street flooding (pictured) in Watertown Monday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of more than two inches were reported in Watertown. Trained weather...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Memorial Day weather; power outages; Castlewood relief fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Severe weather hit parts of southeastern KELOLAND overnight, nearly three weeks since the derecho that damaged power lines, trees, and homes. Our news crews found storm damage all over Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Tornado sirens did go off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –Another storm in the Sioux Falls area has caused more damage, this time the tornado sirens did go off. Emergency Manager for the City of Sioux Falls Regan Smith told Kelo.com News, that there was a tornado warning issued for the extreme eastern side of the city and that triggered the siren system to sound, he wasn’t aware of a tornado in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Four Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed in northeast South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has confirmed that four tornadoes touched down on Memorial Day in northeastern South Dakota. A preliminary damage report from surveyors says three of the tornadoes touched down in Deuel County, and one touched down in Grant County. The strongest was...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Roads under water following Monday’s storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are reminding drivers to use caution while driving on flooded roadways after Monday’s severe weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says water was covering portions of SD Highway 123 near Wilmot on Monday evening. They’re reminding drivers to be aware of road conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls extends deadline for storm debris cleanup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is continuing to clean up debris from the holiday weekend storms. Be on the lookout for hazards such as hanging debris and downed power lines. You can also call 211 if you would like to request help from volunteers for debris around your home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tree clean-up; flooded roads; memorial ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. This month, many people across eastern KELOLAND lost several trees. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is asking to drivers to be aware...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls area in enhanced risk for severe weather through the overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Round two of severe weather is expected later tonight and into the overnight hours. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says the parts of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are in an enhanced (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. Large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two are possible with these severe storms. Storms could approach the Sioux Falls area by eight o’clock tonight. The third round of severe weather could develop as early as midday on Memorial Day in central South Dakota. With plenty of camping and other outdoor activities, the weather service is advising keeping a close eye on the weather. Check often for forecast changes through the holiday weekend. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service addressed the severe weather threat earlier on Facebook. Watch at the following link:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cleaning up trees lost to storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tree damage is prevalent across eastern KELOLAND following recent wind storms. Thousands of trees have been lost in this month’s storms, some of which were over a century old. The most commonly impacted trees were spruce and pine, because they are the ones with the biggest canopies right now. There is also damage to elms and maples.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Beaver Valley Lutheran Church damaged by severe weather

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The early Monday morning hours were dominated by tornado sirens, rain thrashing against windows, and wind rattling every nearby structure. From a safe place, Beaver Valley Lutheran Pastor Greg Johnson caught word of a possible tornado moving east of Brandon which would put his church right in the line of danger. He was able to check cameras around the church remotely to get a rough idea of what was going on at night, but it did not tell the whole story.
BRANDON, SD

