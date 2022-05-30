ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Giorgi out of French Open after wardrobe controversy

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
 2 days ago

Camila Giorgi’s French Open run came to an end on Monday following a weekend filled with wardrobe drama .

The Italian tennis player — who caused a stir Saturday after an official seemingly took issue with the size of an advertising logo on her attire — dropped her fourth-round match to Daria Kasatkina of Russia, 6-2, 6-2. Kasatkina now advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinal and a matchup with Veronika Kudermetova.

Prior to Monday’s match against Kasatkina, all eyes had been on Giorgi, as the world No. 30 had previously sported the logo for the kitchen appliance manufacturer, DeLonghi, across her chest during a third-round win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Camila Giorgi’s French Open run came to an end on Monday, May 30, 2022, following a loss to Daria Kasatkina
Getty Images
Camila Giorgi had caused a stir at the French Open on Saturday, May 28, 2022, over the apparent size of the logo featured across her chest during a match against Aryna Sabalenka
Corbis via Getty Images
Camila Giorgi was seen sporting a DeLonghi logo on Monday, May 30, 2022, but on her sleeve instead
Getty Images

An umpire is said to have chatted with Giorgi before Saturday’s match against Sabalenka, with Giorgi reportedly saying, “I don’t have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before,” according to News.com.au .

Giorgi wore a similar ensemble in Monday’s loss to Kasatkina, but the call out to DeLonghi was located on the sleeve of her dress instead. She also gave the company a shoutout on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of herself from Saturday’s victory.

In addition to sharing action shots from the court , Giorgi frequently posts photos of her day-to-day looks on Instagram, where she boasts nearly 600,000 followers.

Camila Giorgi frequently shares photos of her day-to-day ensembles on Instagram, where she boasts nearly 600,000 followers
Instagram/Camila Giorgi
In an Instagram post from February 2022, Camila Giorgi is seen wearing denim cutoffs and a black top
Instagram/Camila Giorgi

Recently, Giorgi shared an image of herself lounging on a couch ahead of the French Open, as she modeled a black mini dress and matching heels.

Comments / 27

Wiggy
2d ago

discrimination at its lowest form. People who try to control what people say and do and how they act need to bury themselves in a hole. God this crap really irritates me. Why do other people always try to tell people how.to live, what to say, how to act etc.... one day they will run into the.wrong person and it could cost them their lives. No one will ever control what I say and do ever. If they choose to do so I cannot be held responsible for my actions.

Reply
9
my own opnion
2d ago

Wait! Another article shows Naomi Osaka with a large label on her chest! What’s the problem? I think it’s more than that with that guy making these lousy demands on her. Boot him out! 😖💩

Reply
5
Jim Holtman
2d ago

No, she's out because she lost. Nice click bait title.

Reply
11
