On 5/26/2022, TFC M. Johnson responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Charles William Clark, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD who had been previously issued a Notice Not to Trespass order and is only allowed on the premises if seeking medical treatment. Clark was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO