Protests

Mona Lisa attacked by cake-throwing climate activist in bizarre demonstration

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Mona Lisa was attacked by a cake-throwing eco-warrior in a bizarre stunt that thankfully failed to damage her famous smile.

Videos posted on social media appear to show a young man in a wig and lipstick arriving at the Louvre in Paris in a wheelchair Sunday — then leaping up and attacking Leonardo da Vinci’s 16th-century masterpiece.

The man, who was not immediately identified, first tried to “smash the bulletproof glass,” one witness said, according to Agence France-Presse.

A cake-throwing activist tried to damage the famous Mona Lisa in Paris but was thwarted by the painting’s glass case.
He then “proceeds to smear cake on the glass and throws roses everywhere, all before being tackled by security,” the witness tweeted under the name Lukeee.

Other footage shows the protester being wrestled out of the famed museum in front of Mona Lisa’s undamaged famous smile.

“Think of the Earth,” the wig-wearing attacker called out after the attack.

“There are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. Artists tell you: think of the Earth. That’s why I did this,” he said, without explaining why it should make da Vinci’s masterpiece a target.

Visitors take pictures and video of the painting “Mona Lisa” after cake was smeared on the protective glass.
Other footage shows the protester being wrestled out of the famed museum in front of Mona Lisa's undamaged famous smile.
The man, who was not immediately identified, first tried to "smash the bulletproof glass," one witness said.
Staff quickly wiped off the cream, which was covered in bulletproof glass because of a series of other attacks.

The Mona Lisa was stolen in 1911 by a museum employee, and then damaged in an acid attack perpetrated by a vandal in the 1950s.

In 2009, a Russian woman who was angry at not being able to get French citizenship threw a ceramic cup at it, smashing the cup but not harming the glass or the painting.

Officials at the Louvre were not immediately available for comment.

With Post wires

