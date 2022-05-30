ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man disguised as elderly woman throws cake at the Mona Lisa in Paris

The Louvre Museum Reopens To Public File photo of a visitor photographing the Mona Lisa on May 19, 2021 in Paris, France. (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

PARIS — A man, who was dressed up as an old woman, jumped out of a wheelchair and reportedly tried to break the glass protecting the Mona Lisa.

He then smeared cake on the glass protecting the 16th-century Renaissance masterpiece.

Videos posted on social media also show the man in a wig and lipstick throwing roses in the museum gallery on Sunday.

Guards cleaned the smeared cream from the glass. Officials at the Louvre weren’t immediately available for comment, according to The Associated Press.

“Think of the Earth, people are destroying the Earth,” the man said in French, according to Reuters.

It’s unclear if the man faces any charges.










