ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Seeing the intrinsic emission from a single natural protein with ultraviolet optical antennas

By Aix-Marseille University
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the ultimate goals of molecular biology is to watch how single proteins work in their native state. However, the current mainstream approach of single-molecule fluorescence relies on introducing external fluorescent markers which can lead to severe issues affecting the experimental results. As an alternative to fluorescence labeling, working in...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Zinc is a metal essential to life – scientists have discovered a protein that helps keep cells alive when zinc levels are low

All living things, including people, need zinc in their diets. Getting too little of this essential metal can impair growth and cause immune dysfunction, neurological disorders and cancer. Unfortunately, over 17% of the world’s population is at risk for zinc deficiency. The World Health Organization considers this kind of micronutrient-related malnutrition a leading contributor to disease and death. After you eat a meal, zinc is taken up by the cells of your body. Inside each cell, zinc binds to proteins to support their structure and function. Researchers estimate that up to 10% of all proteins need zinc to properly function. In...
CANCER
Phys.org

Transparency on demand: A novel process can render artificial materials transparent or even entirely invisible

Space, the final frontier. The starship Enterprise pursues its mission to explore the galaxy, when all communication channels are suddenly cut off by an impenetrable nebula. In many episodes of the iconic TV series, the valiant crew must "tech the tech" and "science the science" within just 45 minutes of airtime in order to facilitate their escape from this or a similar predicament before the end credits roll. Despite spending a significantly longer time in their laboratories, a team of scientists from the University of Rostock has succeeded in developing an entirely new approach for the design of artificial materials that can transmit light signals without any distortions by means of precisely tuned flows of energy. They have published their results in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Magnetic nanoparticles in biological vehicles individually characterized for the first time

Imagine a tiny vehicle with a nanomagnetic structure, which can be steered through the human body via external magnetic fields. Arriving at its destination, the vehicle may release a drug, or heat up cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue. Scientists of different disciplines are working on this vision. A multidisciplinary research group at Universidad del País Vasco, Leioa, Spain, explores the talents of so-called magnetotactic bacteria, which have the surprising property of forming magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles inside their cells. These particles, with diameters of around 50 nanometers (100 times smaller than blood cells), arrange, within the bacterium, into a chain. The Spanish team is pursuing the idea of using such "magnetic bacteria" as magnetic hyperthermia agents to treat cancer: Steered to the cancer site, the magnetic nanostructures are to be heated by external fields in order to burn the cancer cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultraviolet#Protein#Nature Communications#Nanotechnology#Design#Institut Fresnel#Uv
Phys.org

Researchers realize efficient hydrogen-peroxide production in acid

As one of the 100 most important chemicals in the world, hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is mainly produced by the energy- and waste-intensive anthraquinone oxidation (AO) method. Replacing the AO method with a more environmentally-benign electrochemical two-electron oxygen reduction reaction (2e- ORR) depends on cheap and efficient catalysts. However, metal-free, carbon-based...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Horrifying Discovery: Scientists Find That DNA Mutations Are More Common Than Previously Thought

Researchers at EMBL Heidelberg found that inversions in the human genome are more common than previously thought, which impacts our understanding of certain genetic diseases. Our DNA serves as a blueprint for the cellular machinery that allows cells, organs, and even whole organisms to work. However, mutations in our DNA can cause genetic illnesses. Point mutations at a single site, as well as deletions, duplications, and inversions, are examples of such DNA mutations.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Engineers enhance cannabis strain with 20% more THC for medical applications, increased crop yields

Throughout the world, the cannabis plant is gaining in popularity and legitimacy as a medical treatment for a broad range of illnesses. Now, researchers at the laboratory of Professor Alexander (Sasha) Vainstein at the Hebrew University of Jerusalerm (HU)'s Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment, in partnership with and funding from Mariana Bioscience Ltd., have successfully engineered a cannabis plant with higher levels of medically important substances, such as THC.
AGRICULTURE
WebMD

Are Ants the Future of Cancer Detection?

Cancer diagnosis is frightening, invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. And more than 1.6 million people get that cancer diagnosis every year in the United States. That’s a lot of biopsies and a lot of looking at cells under highly sensitive microscopes. . But what if detecting cancer in those samples...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Universe Today

Civilizations Don’t Even Need Space Ships to Migrate From Star System to Star System

In about 5 billion years, the Sun will leave the main sequence and become a red giant. It’ll expand and transform into a glowering, malevolent ball and consume and destroy Mercury, Venus, Earth, and probably Mars. Can humanity survive the Sun’s red giant phase? Extraterrestrial Civilizations (ETCs) may have already faced this existential threat.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How diverse microbial communities remain stable

Government coalitions often dissolve when too many parties disagree on too many issues. Even if a coalition seems stable for some time, a small crisis can cause a chain reaction that eventually causes the system to collapse. A study conducted in the Department of Physics at Bar-Ilan University demonstrates that this principle also holds true for ecosystems, particularly bacterial ecosystems.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Light instead of electricity: A new kind of 'green hydrogen'

Hydrogen could be an important part of our future energy supply: It can be stored, transported and burned as needed. However, most of the hydrogen available today is a by-product of natural gas production, and this has to change for climate protection reasons. The best strategy so far to produce environmentally friendly "green hydrogen" is to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity that comes from renewable energy sources, for example photovoltaic cells.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

HPE is building a rapid AI supercomputer powered by the world's largest CPU

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced it is building a powerful new AI supercomputer in collaboration with Cerebras Systems, maker of the world’s largest chip. The new system will be made up of a combination of HPE Superdome Flex servers and Cerebras CS-2 accelerators, which are powered by the monstrous Wafer-Scale Engine 2 (WSE-2) processor.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Astronomers detect a new radio source of unknown origin

During radio continuum observations of a spiral galaxy known as NGC 2082, Australian astronomers have discovered a mysterious bright and compact radio source, which received designation J054149.24–641813.7. The origin and nature of this source is unknown and requires further investigation. The finding is reported in a paper published May 23 on the arXiv pre-print repository.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

New, extremely reactive chemical discovered in the atmosphere

Millions of tons of a class of extremely reactive chemicals called hydrotrioxides can linger in the atmosphere for several hours, a new study suggests — which could have implications for human health and the global climate. The chemicals interact with other compounds extremely quickly, and their presence means that...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How electric fish were able to evolve electric organs

Electric organs help electric fish, such as the electric eel, do all sorts of amazing things: They send and receive signals that are akin to bird songs, helping them to recognize other electric fish by species, sex and even individual. A new study in Science Advances explains how small genetic changes enabled electric fish to evolve electric organs. The finding might also help scientists pinpoint the genetic mutations behind some human diseases.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Quantum breakthrough allows for astonishing computing performance, scientists say

A new quantum processor allows for astonishing levels of computing performance, scientists say.The “quantum photonic processor” takes just 36 microseconds to do a task that would require more than 9,000 years on a traditional supercomputer, the researchers behind it say.They hope that it marks an important step towards creating quantum processors, as well as representing a major proof of the value of such photonic devices.One of the big aims for such technology is to prove “quantum advantage”, where a quantum computer is able to outperform classical systems. Despite the grand hopes for quantum computers, there have only been very few...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hubble captures a perfectly formed Grand Design Spiral

An image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and shared by NASA this week shows the most stunning of spiral galaxies: A Grand Design Spiral called NGC 3631, given that designation because of its clear, prominent arms and highly organized spiral structure. This ideal spiral galaxy is located 53 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Ursa Major and is seen face-on from Earth to give a perfect view of its pleasing structure.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How intricate patterns arise in developing tissues

Early development is like a carefully choreographed dance, with uniform swaths of cells arranging themselves into elaborate patterns—a first step toward the formation of functional organs. A flat layer of skin cells, for instance, must transition into one studded with neat arrays of hair cells and sweat glands. A...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Age-related lung changes provide pathway for metastatic growth of dormant melanoma cancer cells

Spreading cancer cells that escape a primary tumor site can seed in tissues distant from the tumor, but may take several years or decades to grow into full metastatic cancers. Understanding of tumor dormancy, the process by which this happens, was incomplete. Now, new laboratory research directed by investigators at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health finds that secreted age-induced changes in distant sites such as the lung can effectively reactivate dormant cells and cause them to grow.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy