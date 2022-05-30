ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fans Clamor For Attire Worn by Detroit Lions Coaches

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago

Detroit Lions fans really enjoy the attire being worn by the coaching staff.

Supporters of the Detroit Lions now have a request of the team that does not involve actually winning on the football field.

Over the past few weeks, fans have really noticed the attire being worn by several members of the coaching staff.

In photographs shared on social media, the coaching staff, including head coach Dan Campbell have been donning "313" themed T-Shirts and hoodies that have quickly caught the attention of fans.

After seeing the coaching staff represent the City of Detroit with gear, fans have been clamoring and taking to social media to request the team make the attire available for purchase.

In fact, it has been among the most popular requests of fans the past week since the team participated in organized team activities.

At this time, the attire is not part of official NFL merchandise and is not yet available for purchase.

Judging by the popularity, that may be for too long.

Dan Campbell's 2022 offseason program

Detroit's second-year head coach was asked if he had changed his approach during the offseason after being on the job for the last 365 days.

“I do know that I want to get us in more competitive settings early," he said. "We’re actually going to kind of start that today, just situationally. Kind of the end of the team periods is getting into two-minute, getting into half, end of game, just a couple things to put us in a little bit of these more pressure situations. That would be one change that I know I wanted to identify is we’ve got to get to that earlier. We’ve got to start pressing our guys earlier and feeling a little bit more pressure earlier and see how we respond or get comfortable with being uncomfortable if you will.”

