DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Last night’s and yesterday’s strong to severe storms have departed the region for our Tuesday. Today we are left with mostly cloudy skies overhead and a few leftover scattered showers throughout the day. Winds are out of the southwest between 10-20 MPH and could gust upwards of 40 MPH. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the South Shore and Upper Peninsula through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures today are not climbing all that much, and many will lose ground in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures for most are in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s. We begin to dry things out through the overnight hours and are left with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 40s and lower 50s for most across the Northland.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO